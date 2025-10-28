Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of a first Paris Masters title were dashed dramatically on Tuesday night, with the world No 1 stunned by Cameron Norrie in a huge upset.

Alcaraz, the winner of eight titles this season, had won his last 17 matches at Masters 1000 tournaments and was considered by many the favourite to lift the title in Paris, as he looked to seal the year-end No 1 in Paris this week.

However, for the first time since his loss to David Goffin at the Miami Open, the 22-year-old was beaten at a Masters event, the Spaniard struggling to find his best as Norrie rallied from a set down to triumph 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 inside the La Defense Arena.

It is the third time in eight meetings that Norrie has defeated Alcaraz, though it is the first time that the Brit has beaten an active world No 1, marking this as one of the biggest — if not the biggest — wins of his career.

Norrie’s victory snapped Alcaraz’s streak of nine consecutive ATP Tour finals and means he will not be in action until the ATP Finals in Turin.

Norrie’s full reaction

Speaking to Tennis TV after the match, Norrie was clearly elated with his career-best victory.

He said: “Massive, it’s so big for me. I’ve been coming back with my injury. Last year, you know, I lost first round qualies.

“I’ve just tried to enjoy my tennis the second half of the year, and I was able to do that. To get a win like this, the biggest win of my career — my first win over a world No 1, and especially probably the most confident player in the world right now, well him and [Jannik] Sinner combined.

Tennis News

WTA Finals draw: Sabalenka & Gauff in same group, Swiatek & Anisimova clash

How Grigor Dimitrov is hoping to return to the top with Emma Raducanu’s ex-coach

“I was just so pleased with the way I did it. Having a lot of chances and having to keep pushing and keep going for more, I was able to stay tough and get the win, so I’m really pleased.

“Honestly, I played a really good first set. I felt I was quite close, he just took his chance and I didn’t. I just wanted to keep pushing, and honestly it was so physical [of a] match.

“I’ve been doing some workouts with more fitness trainer and I was telling my team: ‘This is even tougher than my conditioning sessions with him.’ And, he makes them tough sessions!

“I think I felt quite comfortable with that, and I just wanted to keep pushing him [Alcaraz], and keep pushing him. I saw him talking to his team a lot, so it gave me some confidence.

“That 4-3 game [in the third set] was crucial. I saved a couple of break points there, and when I went to serve for the match, I actually went for a walk with my coach this morning and we talked through serving for a match and what I need to tell myself, because I was so, so tight serving for the match against [Sebastian] Baez yesterday. I was 0-40 on my serve yesterday, and I managed to get it, but it was for no real reason.

“I just told myself that I deserve to be in this moment, I want to be here, and I felt quite relaxed with that. It was a nice walk this morning – a very important walk.”

Read Next: How many points are Alcaraz, Sinner, Zverev, Fritz & other ATP stars defending at Paris Masters?