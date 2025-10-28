Jannik Sinner has an opportunity to usurp Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the ATP Rankings at the 2025 Paris Masters after he closed the gap with his triumph at the Vienna Open.

The Italian lost the world No 1 position to Alcaraz on September 8, the day after he was beaten by his Spanish rival in the championship match at the 2025 US Open.

Prior to this, Sinner had spent 65 consecutive weeks as the world No 1, having ascended to top spot for the first time in June last year.

Sinner saw off Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Vienna Open last week to claim his fourth title of the 2025 season.

By winning the ATP 500 event, Sinner boosted his points total from 10,000 to 10,500, which moved him to within 840 points of Alcaraz.

The 24-year-old has also won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the China Open this year, while he was a runner-up at five other events, including the French Open and the US Open.

Alcaraz has collected eight titles in 2025, a tally consisting of the French Open, the US Open, three Masters 1000 crowns, and three ATP 500s. He was also a finalist at Wimbledon and the Barcelona Open.

How Sinner can catch Alcaraz at the Paris Masters

Sinner is not dropping any points this week as he did not compete at last year’s edition of the Paris Masters.

The four-time major winner can, therefore, increase his points tally to 11,500 if he triumphs at the ATP 1000 tournament.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, started the week on 11,340 points, but he has dropped to 11,250 in the live rankings after his shock loss to Cameron Norrie in his opening match.

The 22-year-old was defending 90 points from reaching the third round at the 2024 Paris Masters.

Alcaraz could have ensured that he would remain at the pinnacle of the rankings by progressing to the semi-finals in Paris. Reaching the last four would have taken his points total to 11,560, which would put him out of reach of Sinner, even if the lifted the trophy.

The Spaniard’s exit, though, means Sinner will return to world No 1 if he wins his maiden Paris title.

Where do Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz rank for weeks spent as world No 1?

Alcaraz, who is into his 44th week in top spot, is 14th on the all-time list for the most weeks spent as the ATP world No 1. The six-time Grand Slam winner is 14 weeks behind Jim Courier, who is in 13th place with 58 weeks.

Jannik Sinner’s total of 65 weeks as world No 1 puts him in 12th position.

