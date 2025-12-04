Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were a class apart from the rest of the men’s game in 2025, with the two continuing their dominance on the ATP Tour.

The pair combined to once again win all four Grand Slam titles on offer and combined to win 14 titles overall, with world No 1 Alcaraz and No 2 Sinner comfortably ahead of the rest of the field in the ATP Rankings.

Considering their dominance this year, it comes as no surprise to see that the pair swept the five longest winning streaks of the 2025 ATP Tour season, with both embarking on multiple impressive runs across the season; here, we look at the five longest ATP win streaks of the past 12 months.

=4) Jannik Sinner – 12 consecutive wins

From: Australian Open R1 to Italian Open Final

Sinner started the year with an unbeaten run of 12 matches, though his three-month suspension meant that it still took five months to complete.

The Italian started 2025 with a successful title defence at the Australian Open, with victory over Alexander Zverev in the final, capping off a run of seven impressive victories.

Banned from February until early May, the 24-year-old then made a strong return to action at the Italian Open — his home Masters 1000 event.

Sinner won five straight matches on his way to reaching the final for the first time in Rome, though his unbeaten run was ended by Alcaraz in the championship match.

=4) Jannik Sinner – 12 consecutive wins

From: Wimbledon R1 to Cincinnati Open Final

The second of two 12-match win streaks for the Italian this year, an impressive summer for Sinner was highlighted by victory at Wimbledon.

After a surprise loss to Alexander Bublik in Halle, Sinner bounced back in style at the All England Club, becoming the first Italian to lift the title.

Sinner defeated Ben Shelton in the last eight and Djokovic in the semi-final, before snapping a five-match losing streak against Alcaraz in a four-set triumph in the final, ending his rival’s reign.

That was then followed by the Italian winning five matches on his way to a second straight Cincinnati Open final, though the reigning champion retired after just five games versus Alcaraz in the final.

3) Carlos Alcaraz – 14 consecutive wins

From: Cincinnati Open R2 to Laver Cup (second singles match)

Alcaraz’s defeat in the Wimbledon final ended a lengthy winning run (more on that later), but he responded in kind with another strong streak off the back of it.

In his first post-Wimbledon tournament, the Spaniard headed to the Cincinnati Open and lifted the title for the first time, beating Zverev in the last four before Sinner’s retirement in the final.

Having won six straight matches in Cincinnati, Alcaraz then continued his fine form at the US Open, defeating Djokovic in the semi-final before regaining his title with a four-set win over reigning champion Sinner in the championship match.

Riding a 13-match win streak, he defeated Francisco Cerundolo to make it 14 wins in a row at the Laver Cup — though he was then stunned by Taylor Fritz in his second match in San Francisco.

2) Jannik Sinner – 15 consecutive wins

From: Vienna Open R1 to present

The 2025 season is over, but Sinner will ride into 2026 with plenty of momentum after winning his final 15 matches of the year.

Sinner was forced to retire in the third round of the Shanghai Masters back in October, though he bounced back at his very next event.

Moving back to indoor courts, the Italian won five matches on his way to regaining the Vienna Open title he first won in 2023, defeating world No 3 Zverev in a thrilling three-set final.

That was then followed by a further five wins on his way to a first title at the Paris Masters, with victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final, capping off a near-perfect week for Sinner.

And, for the second straight year, he then completed an unblemished campaign at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Sinner defeated Auger-Aliassime, Zverev, and Shelton in the round-robin phase, before further victories over Alex de Minaur and Alcaraz completed a successful title defence.

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 24 consecutive wins

From: Italian Open R2 to Wimbledon Final

Having won the most titles, reached the most finals, and earned the most ranking points in 2025, it perhaps comes as no surprise to see Alcaraz at the top of this list.

The Spaniard dominated the middle part of the season, and his success was highlighted by 24 straight wins from early May to mid-July — by far and away the longest streak of his whole career.

After a defeat to Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open final, followed by his Madrid Open withdrawal, Alcaraz got back to winning ways at the Italian Open, winning six matches to lift the title — beating Sinner in the final.

Alcaraz then beat the Italian in the final of the French Open — saving three championship points — with his successful title defence bringing him up to 13 consecutive wins.

A strong start to the grass-court season saw him claim five wins on his way to victory at the Queen’s Club Championships, bringing his total win streak to 18 matches.

And he then reached a third straight Wimbledon final, with six wins from round one to the semi-final, taking him to 24 matches.

His run was ended by Sinner in the final inside Centre Court, bringing an end to what was conclusively the longest streak of the year.

