Jannik Sinner boosted his career earnings significantly during a sensational 2025 season that he finished as the world No 2 after compiling a 58-6 record.

The Italian missed three months this year between February 9 and May 4 due to a suspension for failing two doping tests in March 2024.

Despite his absence, Sinner secured six titles and reached 10 finals across a limited schedule of 12 tournaments.

Sinner took his Grand Slam title haul to four by defending his Australian Open crown and winning his maiden Wimbledon title. He was a runner-up at Roland Garros and the US Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in both finals.

The 24-year-old also won the ATP Finals in Turin, the Paris Masters, and the ATP 500 events in Beijing and Vienna, while he was a finalist at Masters tournaments in Rome and Cincinnati.

Sinner’s excellence saw him finish ahead of world No 1 Alcaraz as the top ATP Tour prize money earner in 2025 with an eye-watering haul of $19,114,396.

This is the third highest amount of prize money ever earned by a player in a single season in men’s tennis after Novak Djokovic’s 2015 season and Sinner’s own 2024 campaign.

With a career prize money total of $56,632,426, Sinner sits seventh on the all-time ATP Tour earners list behind Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

This figure includes prize money from official ATP Tour events and does not take into account earnings from exhibitions, such as the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.

Sinner collected $6million — a record prize money cheque in tennis — for winning the Six Kings Slam in both 2024 and 2025. The six participants at the Saudi Arabian event earn a guaranteed $1.5million, with the winner taking home an additional $4.5million.

What is Jannik Sinner’s net worth?

While Sinner’s on-court earnings are considerable, his sponsorship deals make an even more significant contribution to his wealth.

The Italian’s sponsors include Nike, Head, Gucci, Lavazza, Rolex and Intesa Sanpaolo.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Sinner’s net worth was an estimated $40 Million as of September 8 this year, but this figure will likely have increased since.

In August, American business magazine Forbes released its yearly tennis rich list and claimed that Sinner earned $47.3 million between September 2024 and August 2025, with $27 million coming from sponsorship and appearance fees, and $20.3 million from prize money.

This made Sinner the second highest earning tennis player during this period behind Alcaraz ($48.3 million).

