Novak Djokovic in 2015, Carlos Alcaraz in 2025, Jannik Sinner in 2024, Rafael Nadal in 2019

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal dominate the list of the most lucrative prize money seasons in the history of the ATP Tour.

Three Djokovic campaigns rank in the top eight for the most money collected in a season, while Alcaraz, Sinner and Nadal each appear twice, and Andy Murray also features prominently.

Here, we look at the 10 highest single season prize money totals in the Open Era of men’s tennis.

10. Carlos Alcaraz (2023) – $15,196,504

Alcaraz compiled a 65-12 (84.4%) record in 2023 as he finished the campaign as the world No 2 after winning six titles from eight finals.

The Spaniard won Wimbledon, the Masters events in Indian Wells and Madrid, as well as two 500 events and a 250 title.

At the other majors, Alcaraz was a semi-finalist at Roland Garros and the US Open, while he missed the Australian Open.

9. Rafael Nadal (2017) – $15,864,000

Nadal amassed a 68-12 (85%) record in 2017, a year he finished as the world No 1 after securing six titles from 10 final appearances.

The Spaniard triumphed at the French Open and Wimbledon, the ATP 1000 events in Monte Carlo and Madrid and also claimed two 500 titles.

Nadal was also a runner-up at the Australian Open and reached the last 16 at Wimbledon.

8. Novak Djokovic (2023) – $15,952,044

Djokovic finished with a 56-7 (88.8%) record in a 2023 season he ended on top of the rankings after collecting seven titles from eight finals.

The Serbian won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, the US Open, the ATP Finals, as well as Masters 1000 events in Cincinnati and Paris and an ATP 250.

Djokovic was also a finalist at Wimbledon.

7. Novak Djokovic (2018) – $15,967,184

Djokovic accumulated a 53-13 (80%) record in 2018 as he finished the campaign as world No 1 having won four titles from seven championship matches reached.

He won Wimbledon, the US Open and the Masters events in Cincinnati and Shanghai, while he was a runner-up at the ATP Finals.

At the other Slams, Djokovic reached the French Open quarter-finals and the Australian Open fourth round.

6. Rafael Nadal (2019) – $16,349,586

Nadal ended the 2019 season with a 58-7 (89.2%) record after claiming four titles from five finals and clinching the year-end No 1 ranking.

The Spaniard was victorious at the French Open and the US Open, as well as the ATP 1000 events in Rome and Canada.

He was also a runner-up at the Australian Open and a semi-finalist at Wimbledon.

Tennis News

5. Andy Murray (2016) – $16,349,701

Murray went 78-9 (89.7%) in his career-best 2016 season as he won nine tournaments from 13 finals and finished at the peak of the ATP Rankings.

The Brit won Wimbledon, the ATP Finals, the Olympic Games, the Italian Open, the Shanghai Masters, the Paris Masters, and three ATP 500 titles.

Murray was also a runner-up at the Australian Open and Roland Garros and a quarter-finalist at the US Open.

4. Carlos Alcaraz (2025) – $18,803,427

Alcaraz compiled a 71-9 (88.75%) record in 2025, a year he finished as world No 1 after winning eight titles from 11 finals.

The Spaniard secured titles at the French Open, the US Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Italian Open, the Cincinnati Open, and he also won three ATP 500s.

Alcaraz was a finalist at Wimbledon and the ATP Finals and he reached the last eight at the Australian Open.

3. Jannik Sinner (2025) – $19,120,641

Sinner amassed a 58-6 (90.6%) record in a 2025 campaign he ended as the world No 2 after claiming six titles from 10 titles matches.

The Italian won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters, as well as two ATP 500s.

Sinner was a runner-up at both the French Open and the US Open.

2. Jannik Sinner (2024) – $19,735,703

Sinner went 73-6 (92.4%) in 2024 as he finished the year as the world No 1 after winning eight of the nine finals he contested.

He triumphed at the Australian Open, the US Open, the ATP Finals, the Miami Open, the Cincinnati Open and the Shanghai Masters, as well as two ATP 500 tournaments.

At the other majors, Sinner was semi-finalist at Roland Garros and a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon.

1. Novak Djokovic (2015) – $21,146,145

Djokovic remains the only player to exceed $20million in on-court earnings in a single year for his staggering 2015 campaign, which he ended as world No 1 and with a 82-6 (93.2%) record.

In what was Djokovic’s greatest season and arguably the best year in tennis history, he reached the finals at 15 of the 16 tournaments he played, securing 11 titles.

The Serb won three Grand Slams (Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open), the ATP Finals, six Masters 1000s, and an ATP 500, while he was a runner-up at Roland Garros, the Masters events in Canada and Cincinnati, and the Dubai ATP 500.

