Jannik Sinner remains on the entry list of the Madrid Open, but things could change in the coming days following his successful title run at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The four-time Grand Slam winner continued his incredible form at ATP Masters 1000 tournaments as he won his fourth-consecutive event at this level with three of those trophies coming in the past two months.

Following his success at the Paris Masters last November when he won the event without dropping a set, Sinner won 12 matches in a row – again without conceding a set – across the Sunshine Double as he collected the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open trophies in March.

He then followed it up with the Monte Carlo title, beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final – although his run of consecutive sets was ended by Tomas Machac in the round of 16 – with the win helping him to regain No 1 spot in the ATP Rankings.

While Alcaraz and several of the Italian’s other top-10 rivals are in action in either Barcelona or Munich this week, Sinner has decided to take a break with his next event the Madrid Open.

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“It’s all been pretty hectic, so now it’ll be nice to have a few days off the court,” the 24-year-old told Italian media after securing his eighth ATP Masters trophy.

But it remains to be seen if the Italian will travel to Spain for the second clay-court ATP 1000 tournament of the season as he added: “I’ll take two or three days off, then I’ll evaluate with my team whether to go to Madrid or not.”

No Points To Defend

Sinner’s Monte Carlo Masters title run saw him to move ahead of Alcaraz in the rankings, but the battle for the No 1 spot is far from over as he leads the Spaniard by just 110 points.

However, Alcaraz will drop 330 points in Barcelona this week as he finished runner-up to Holger Rune 12 months ago, putting 440 points behind the Italian, and the only way for him to regain top spot is to win the tournament.

Should Alcaraz stay within touching distance, then the top spot will again be up for grabs at the Madrid Open and it will be a straight shootout if they both compete as neither featured in the Spanish capital last year.

Alcaraz, though, has already indicated that he plans to play in Madrid if he is 100% fit, while Sinner’s latest comments suggest he might not take part.