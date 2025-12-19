Australian Open organisers have managed to get three more top tennis stars to sign up for the A$1 million 1 Point Slam exhibition event that will take place during Opening Week at Melbourne Park.

In an attempt to increase spectator engagement at the season-opening Grand Slam, tournament chiefs launched the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam that will see 22 tennis professionals compete against 10 amateurs from Australia for the chance to win the big jackpot, which is roughly $659,000 or £493,000.

The event will take place the week before the Australian Open, which gets underway on January 18, at Rod Laver Arena and it will be a straight knockout tournament featuring 32 players.

In terms of the crucial rules, the server and receiver will be determined through the “rock, paper, scissors” game and they will then play for one point only. The player who wins the point advances to the next round and the final person standing will earn the A$1 million.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz was the first player to sign up and 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios was next in line to confirm his participation.

And now the first two women’s professional tennis players have been revealed with six-time Grand Slam winner and reigning world No 2 Iga Swiatek and world No 3 Coco Gauff joining the “fun”.

Australian Open News

Roger Federer set for Australian Open comeback

Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open hopes up in the air as tournament director shares update

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said: “Having stars like Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff committed to play, alongside everyday Australians qualifying through State Championships, captures exactly what this event is about, bringing people together through tennis in an exciting and inclusive way.”

Swiatek and Gauff will join the action after competing in the United Cup while Alcaraz won’t play in any official ATP Tour events before the Australian Open.

There is no doubt a few more ATP and WTA stars will join the list of professionals while the amateurs will join after the completion of the 1 Point Slam State Championships in Australia.

Winners from every state and territory will secure their spot in the 1 Point Slam main draw, as well as flights to Melbourne, two nights’ accommodation and a money-can’t-buy player experience.

The highly-publicised Open Week will also feature an Opening Ceremony match that will see former world No 1s Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter take part in the “Battle of the World No 1s exhibition encounter on Rod Laver Arena.