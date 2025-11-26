Emma Raducanu’s 2025 will go down as a huge positive, with the Brit embarking on her best season since her stunning breakout in 2021.

A 28-22 record for the year saw Raducanu reach the third round of three majors and her first WTA 1000 quarter-final at the Miami Open, alongside a semi-final at the Washington Open.

Despite a difficult post-US Open swing, the 23-year-old has finished the year ranked 29th in the world, her highest year-end ranking since 2021 — the year she won her sole major title in New York.

Raducanu’s off-season has been slightly disrupted, pulling out of two exhibition matches in the US due to a foot issue.

However, as she looks to push further up the WTA Rankings and get herself into title contention, the Brit has made a statement hire ahead of the 2026 season.

Who is Emma Raducanu’s new physiotherapist?

Raducanu had initially hired acclaimed strength and conditioning trainer Yutaka Nakamura ahead of the 2025 season, a move that was widely applauded.

However, the two are thought to have parted ways midway through the season, with Nakamura working with Grigor Dimitrov at the Paris Masters earlier this month.

Now, as reported by multiple outlets earlier this month, the Brit has reportedly brought Emma Stewart into her team, a physiotherapist with an impressive CV.

Stewart was a regular physio on the WTA Tour for several years, working with a range of players as a tour-provided physio — rather than working with one specific player.

Most recently, she has been recognised for her work with the Great Britain men’s rowing squad.

Stewart is reportedly set to travel with Raducanu to multiple events next year and, while she is primarily a physio, will also oversee the 23-year-old’s strength and conditioning training on a temporary basis.

In the long term, Raducanu will likely look to bring in a separate coach to manage her strength and conditioning.

Who else is in Raducanu’s 2026 team?

The big news for Raducanu is, of course, that she will still be working with Francisco Roig across the start of next season.

Roig, best known for his work with tennis legend Rafael Nadal, initially joined her entourage across the hard-court summer, with positive signs of progress during their spell together.

The pair were working on a trial basis over the final months of 2025 and, despite a slightly difficult spell towards the end of the season, they look set to continue working across 2026.

Raducanu’s 2026 is underway in just over one month’s time, with the 23-year-old set to join forces with the likes of Jack Draper for Great Britain’s campaign in the United Cup.

It will be the first time that the world No 29 has competed at the mixed team event, and promises to provide a fascinating start to her season.

