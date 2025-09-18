Venus Williams is set to get married in Ischia.

Venus Williams has been one of the biggest tennis talking points of 2025, with the tennis icon making a surprise return to court this summer and impressing many with her level.

After picking up a stunning opening win in her first match back at the Citi D.C. Open, Williams then pushed top-15 star Karolina Muchova to three sets at the US Open, while reaching the quarter-final of the women’s doubles alongside Leylah Fernandez.

It has been a hugely significant year for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, and she revealed in July that she was engaged to Andrea Preti, a high-profile Italian actor — and it has now been reported by Ansa that the two are set to tie the knot imminently, with their wedding set to take place on Friday on the Italian island of Ischia.

Where is Ischia?

A stunning island off the Italian coast, Ischia is set to play host to Williams and Preti’s nuptials this Friday.

Located approximately 30 kilometres or 19 miles from Naples, the small island sits inside the Gulf of Naples, and is the largest of the Phlegrean Islands group.

The island is popular among tourists and visitors, with approximately 34 kilometres or 21 miles of coastline, and an overall area of 47 square kilometres.

Only around 20,000 people live on the island permanently, with the main town — named after the island itself — the largest of six communes on the island.

A mountainous island, Ischia is known for its stunning scenery and has plenty of attractions.

The main attraction is arguably the Arogonese Castle, a historic medieval castle connected to the main island by a stone bridge.

Other highlights on the island include the Grotto del Mago Cave, the La Mortella botanical gardens, and an array of attractive beaches.

However, Williams and Preti have reportedly picked out one stunning location to tie the knot at.

Where will Williams and Preti get married?

Williams and Preti are reportedly set to get married at the Lighthouse Punta Imperatore, a hotel on the southwest of the island.

As the name may well suggest, the building was initially a lighthouse and still functions as one for cruise ships and cargo ships heading to Naples, though it also now acts as an exclusive hotel.

Set on a 172m high cliff, the hotel has a roof terrace with a rooftop bar, a terrace for restaurants and events, and what the official website describes as a ‘romantic honeymoon terrace — something that may have proved a key attraction for the happy couple.

It is hardly a budget hotel, with the cheapest of the four rooms available for €360 per night.

According to Ansa, while the wedding will take place at the Lighthouse, the wedding party will then move to Lisola, a restaurant approximately 3.5 kilometres up the coast.

Opened in 2024, the restaurant is highly regarded in Italy and is recognised for its high-class Mediterranean cuisine.

The restaurant has been exclusively booked for the wedding, with several high-profile figures thought to be attending the nuptials.

