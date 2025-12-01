Andy Murray has candidly reflected on the time he spent coaching Novak Djokovic as he described his collaboration with the tennis legend as “an amazing experience.”

Djokovic shocked the tennis world when he announced that he had hired Murray, one of his primary former rivals, as his coach ahead of the 2025 season.

Murray agreed to the role less than three months after he brought down the curtain on his glittering playing career at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Andy Murray speaks openly about coaching Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray has said Novak Djokovic’s approach to tennis makes him as “a challenging character” in the same way he was during his own career

The Brit assessed that Djokovic was playing “ridiculous tennis” at the Australian Open, but added that “a difficult few months” followed the injury the Serb sustained in Melbourne

Murray admitted he was “disappointed” he could not help Djokovic achieve the results he “would have liked”, but revealed he is “glad” he took on the role

Djokovic and Murray’s partnership brought mixed results before they mutually agreed to end it after six months on May 13.

It got off to a hugely positive start as Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, delivering a stunning performance to beat Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight.

The other high point was Djokovic reaching the Miami Open final in March, but he also lost his opening matches in Doha, Indian Wells, Monte Carlo and Madrid while working with Murray.

What did Andy Murray say about working with Novak Djokovic?

During an appearance on The Tennis Podcast, Murray was asked about “going in at the deep end” in his first coaching role.

“It is [going in at the deep end],” the former world No 1 said. “You’re obviously working with, he’s not just one of the best tennis players, but one of the best athletes of all time, so my expectation was that it was going to be extremely challenging.

“Novak, like myself, is a challenging character in terms of the way he goes about his tennis, it’s extremely demanding. I fully expected that.

“I look back on it and I’m glad that I did it. It’s an amazing experience that I’ve had. I’ve learned a bit. Obviously didn’t last that long. I put everything into it that I had. I tried my hardest to help him.

“Initially it was going well. It was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, and I watched him play — in that tournament — ridiculous tennis, in my opinion. I saw him play some amazing tennis there. Speaking to his team about that, it was like, ‘So, so good. So impressive what he’s doing.’

“After then the injury, it was certainly a difficult few months for him, but also I think for the team and all of us. So I was disappointed. Probably didn’t get the results I would have liked for him.”

The three-time Grand Slam continued: “But I learned a lot about what coaching is and because you’re throwing yourself in at the deep end, you find a lot about yourself and some of your strengths and weaknesses as a coach and things that maybe you need to work on yourself.

“I was fully invested, I was sitting there, like at 11 o’clock at night watching videos of his matches over in Australia, editing videos to send to him. I tried my hardest to help. And made some good relationships along the way with his team, I stay in touch with quite a few of the team members.

“I’m glad I did it, but disappointed the results weren’t as I would have liked.”

