Carlos Alcaraz will not have more to prove when he takes to the court for the first time since his split with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, according to former world No 2 Alex Corretja.

The tennis world was stunned by Alcaraz’s decision to part ways with Ferrero, as a dispute over the renewal of their contract ended a relationship that was one of the most successful player/coach relationships in tennis history.

Alcaraz won six Grand Slam titles with former French Open champion Ferrero in his box, but he decided to go in a different direction in 2026 as he looks to continue his reign as world No 1.

Spanish tennis great Corretja was as surprised as anyone by the big split between Alcaraz and Ferrero, but he has rejected the suggestion that the player who will try to win his first Australian Open title this month has a point to prove in Melbourne.

Alcaraz may feel inspired to raise his game in a bid to confirm he can thrive without Ferrero in his corner, but Corretja does not believe that will give the 22-year-old additional inspiration as he aims to complete a career Grand Slam in Melbourne.

“He is not this type of guy. He doesn’t want to prove anything to anyone that he can do it without Juanki,” Corretja told Tennis365 in an exclusive interview, as he used the nick-name widely used for Ferrero in Spain.

“He is the No 1 and in the world. He wants to prove and show himself that he is ready to do well, whether Ferrero is there sitting in his box or Carlos Moya, Corretja or Andy Murray or anybody.

“He wants to say I’m mature enough, I’m 22, I’ve won majors already and I want to keep on improving.

“Carlos needs to do it for himself. He doesn’t need to prove to anyone else. This is, for me, the most important thing for Carlitos.”

Alcaraz cried on Corretja’s shoulder when he lost the Olympic final against Novak Djokovic in Paris two years ago and he is also close with Ferrero, so the shock of their parting touched the player who reached the French Open final in 1998 and 2001.

Yet he is convinced Alcaraz’s reign at the top of men’s tennis alongside Jannik Sinner will not be derailed by his coaching split, as he believes coach Sami Lopez will offer some stability in his camp as he steps up from an assistant role into the lead position in the team.

“I hope it won’t affect him, but we have to see what happens when he plays and does not have Juan Carlos in the box,” said Corretja, who will be part of the TNT Sports team for the Australian Open.

“The thing is, he has been with Sami Lopez in the past, he already had that combination with him last year and I feel like he is ready for this.

“He is fired up for the new season and about having the chance to play well at Melbourne because he has never won there.

“Of course, there is this big question about how he will feel, but from what I’ve heard, he’s been working so hard on improving things and he is happy to start a new season.

“I think he finished last season quite well. In the past, he finished the season tired and a bit exhausted, but the fact that he was a finalist at the ATP Finals was good.

“Then he had this issue with Juanki, but he is ready. He got there in Melbourne a week before to get ready for the condition, so I think he’s going to be ready.

“Whatever happens in Melbourne, I’m not going to be the saying say ‘oh, you see he has split up with Ferrero and now things are not going well’. I’m not this kind of person to make this kind of judgement.”

The fall-out from Alcaraz’s decision to move on in his career without Ferrero will be a big talking point at this year’s Australian Open and despite Corretja’s comments, plenty of critics will be waiting to see if there is a negative reaction for the world No 1.

