Tennis legend Justine Henin has shared her thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the 2025 ATP Finals and claimed are “questions” for the Spanish star to answer.

Alcaraz arrives at the ATP Finals in Turin after suffering a shock defeat to Cameron Norrie in his opening match at the Paris Masters last week.

The six-time Grand Slam champion committed 54 unforced errors in what was arguably the worst performance of his stellar 2025 season.

Justine Henin’s verdict on Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the ATP Finals

Justine Henin assessed that indoor conditions remain a hurdle that Carlos Alcaraz must overcome ahead of the 2025 ATP Finals

The seven-time major champion feels, though, that the Spaniard “seems to have a lot of potential to perform well” indoors

Alcaraz holds a losing career record at the ATP Finals, and Henin said he will have to deal with “fatigue” and “pressure” at the event

Following his defeat in Paris, Alcaraz holds a 31-14 career record on indoor hard courts, giving him a win rate of 68.9% on the surface. This is well below Alcaraz’s overall career win percentage across all surfaces, which is 81.2%.

The 22-year-old won his only indoor title to date at the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam in February.

At the 2025 ATP Finals, which will begin on November 9, Alcaraz has been drawn in the Jimmy Connors Group with Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

What Henin said about Alcaraz

Speaking to Eurosport France, Henin argued Alcaraz has a point to prove at this year’s season-ending championships in Turin.

“I think there are still some questions for Alcaraz in indoor conditions, even though he seems to have a lot of potential to perform well in those conditions,” said the Belgian.

“There’s no way around it, it’s still a hurdle to overcome. It’s the end of the season, even though he’s had some time off these last few weeks.

“He’ll have to manage the fatigue from the whole season, the pressure of the Masters.

“It’s a tournament where he’s never been able to shine as he would have liked, knowing that Sinner will arrive in top form.”

Alcaraz’s ATP Finals record

Alcaraz holds a 3-4 (42.9%) record rom his two previous appearances at the ATP Finals.

The Spaniard first qualified for the prestigious event in 2022, but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

On his debut in 2023, Alcaraz won two of his three round robin matches to reach the semi-finals, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz then exited at the round robin stage last year after losing two of his three matches having struggled with illness prior to the tournament.

