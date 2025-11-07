Coco Gauff exited the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh at the round robin stage, and Jimmy Connors and Tim Henman have weighed in on the American star’s serving struggles.

Gauff was the reigning WTA Finals champion, but her hopes of defending the title ended with her 6-7(5), 2-6 defeat to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in her third and final round robin match on Thursday.

The world No 3 needed to beat Sabalenka in straight sets to progress to the semi-finals after Jessica Pegula’s straight-set win over Jasmine Paolini.

Jimmy Connors and Tim Henman give their verdict on Coco Gauff

Former world No 4 Tim Henman revealed the difference between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka after the pair’s WTA Finals match

Tennis great Jimmy Connors urged Gauff not to beat herself amid her serving issues

Connors also assessed that it will be easier for Gauff to make changes to her serve in the off-season

Gauff’s serve has been an ongoing issue, and she has frequently been plagued by high numbers of double faults in her matches this season.

Ahead of the US Open, Gauff parted ways with her former coach Matt Daly and hired biomechanical expert Gavin MacMillan with the aim of addressing her serving troubles. She has made technical changes to her service motion with MacMillan’s guidance.

The two-time Grand Slam champion started her campaign in Riyadh with a 3-6, 7-6(2), 2-6 loss to Pegula — during which she hit 17 double faults and won only 28% of her second serve points.

The 21-year-old then committed only three double faults in her 6-3, 6-2 win over Paolini in her second match, before she hit six against Sabalenka.

Tennis News

WTA Finals: How Amanda Anisimova can overtake Coco Gauff as US No 1

WTA Finals prize money & ranking points won by Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini revealed

What did Tim Henman say after Coco Gauff’s WTA Finals exit?

Speaking on Sky Sports after Sabalenka defeated Gauff in Riyadh, Henman highlighted the difference between the two players’ serves.

The former British No 1 spoke about how Sabalenka previously overcame her own second serve troubles, and pointed to the impact Gauff’s serve has on her overall game.

“The reality is that she (Sabalenka) has been in these toughest situations in the biggest tournaments and she has come out on top a lot,” said the Brit.

“I think that winning breeds more confidence and she doesn’t second guess herself.

“The fact that she had issues with her second serve and she was the one who came up with solutions, I think now when it does get tight she does have the clarity of thought, whereas others can be questioned.

“That’s the problem with Gauff. She is having to concentrate so hard on her serve that it does reflect into other parts of her game.”

What did Jimmy Connors say about Coco Gauff’s serving issues?

Speaking on the latest episode of his Advantage Connors podcast, Connors gave some advice to Gauff as he addressed the American’s attempts to improve her serve.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion suggested Gauff should not have tried to make technical changes to her serve until the off-season.

“Make your opponent beat you. Don’t beat yourself,” said the former world No 1.

“She’s got six or seven weeks to regroup and not continue to try to improve and do things on the fly.

“That’s hard to do, to go in and be put under the pressure of winning matches, tournaments, beating the best players when you’re trying to make changes.

“Changes are to be made in the off season, not when you’re trying to win a title.”

READ NEXT: Aryna Sabalenka reveals she could be helped by Novak Djokovic in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash

