Rafael Nadal has spoken about his two greatest rivals, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, and he has described how his two fellow icons have “different personalities.”

The rivalries between Nadal, Djokovic and Federer made the period that the trio shared in the sport a golden era. Nadal amassed a 29-31 record from the 60 matches he played against Djokovic, while he finished with a 24-16 record against Federer.

From Federer’s first Grand Slam triumph at the 2003 Wimbledon Championships to Djokovic’s most recent at the 2023 US Open, the Big Three remarkably won 66 of the 81 majors held. Djokovic has won a record 24 Slams, while Nadal and Federer retired with 22 and 20 respectively.

Nadal was speaking at the 2025 America Business Forum in Miami, where he was among a variety of high-profile speakers, along with football icon Lionel Messi, United States president Donald Trump and actor Will Smith.

The 39-year-old Spaniard was honoured by being awarded the key to the city of Miami

Thank you, Miami, for giving me the key to the city. It’s a very special recognition from a community I feel deeply connected to. It’s been exciting to take part in the America Business Forum and to share experiences, values, and future projects. ¡Gracias, Miami! pic.twitter.com/bmYFCqVstw — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 7, 2025

The Spanish icon called time on his staggering 23-year professional career in November 2024 at the Davis Cup Finals.

During his appearance at the America Business Forum in Miami, Nadal was asked what Federer and Djokovic are like.

“Well, they are two different personalities, but two personalities who ultimately have a great passion and a great love for the sport. They have shown that throughout their careers,” said the Mallorcan.

“I think they have been rivals who have not stopped improving, who have shown that they want to pursue their goals by doing things in the best possible way.

“And they have been rivals of great magnitude who have pushed me to the limit throughout all these years, without a doubt.

“Well, we had some great battles. Yes, the truth is that it was a time of maximum demand. In the end, the fact that there were three [of us] meant that there was very little margin.”

Asked how Federer and Djokovic are different, Nadal said: “Well, I think that Roger is a person, and I would say a tennis player, a bit more from a magical point of view. From a point of view of pure talent and inspiration.

“And Novak, obviously with enormous talent, but with a work ethic and a winning mentality that is difficult to compare.

“They’re different personalities, different ways of approaching careers, but on different paths taken to the limit and to excellence.”

