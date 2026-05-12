Jannik Sinner has looked simply unbeatable on the ATP Tour as of late, with little sign that anyone has what it takes to topple the World No. 1.

The Italian has beaten Sebastian Ofner, Alexei Popyrin, and Andreas Pellegrino without breaking a sweat and he plays Andrey Rublev next in the quarter-final.

With other top seeds dropping left, right, and centre, Sinner looks like he is going to win his fifth straight Masters event at a canter.

Pundits and fans have began to dub Sinner ‘boring’, but that is not an opinion that former British No. 1 is subscribing to.

Asked if Sinner’s current dominance on the ATP Tour is ‘boring’ on Off Court with Greg, Rusedski said: “Well, a lot of people are saying it. I disagree. I just think we’re seeing a genius at work. I mean, they had this article, I think, with Darren Cahill.

“People get the wrong perception about him being boring and robotic. I disagree with that. I think there’s a lot of personality there. We, you know, he’s starting to do YouTube channels and sorts of things to get behind the life so people can see the person around there.”

Rusedski believes Sinner’s achievements are exciting enough anyway and he has been blown away by what the World No. 1 has been able to achieve so far this season.

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“For me as a professional athlete or an ex-professional athlete, I should say, I am just amazed with his supremacy right now and what he’s accomplishing on the court. So, let’s enjoy this period. Yes, it looks like a procession, but processions are hard to do.

“There’s pressure. There’s expectation cuz when he walks on the court, he’s expected to win every time. We talked about that before. And to be able to play at that level consistently is so impressive.

“And I quite like watching how well he’s playing. Someone’s gonna figure out the conundrum. The question will be who will be apart from Carlos Alcarez when he gets healthy again?”

Sinner is set to play Roland Garros without Carlos Alcaraz, where he will be the overwhelming favourite to win the Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Should he lift the trophy at the Paris Grand Slam, he will earn he Career Grand Slam, which means he would have collected every major tournament possible.

Sinner reached the final of Roland Garros last year, and even had three match points, but he ended up losing an absolutely classic final to Alcaraz in Paris.

Without Alcaraz at the tournament this year, the Italian finally winning the title already looks a foregone conclusion.