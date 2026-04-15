Iga Swiatek has taken another swipe at the Polish media following her decision to split from Wim Fissette and replace him with Francisco Roig.

The six-time Grand Slam winner has had a difficult relationship with the media in her home country as things soured over the past two years as she came under heavy criticism following her slump in form in the past two years.

After she failed to win any titles during the first half of the 2025 season, Polish media blamed her then-coach Fissette and psychologist Daria Abramowicz for her struggles, but Swiatek defended the Belgian against the “very harsh and unfair” criticism.

She also praised Abramowicz for being “a constant support for me, a person I trust”.

Not long after, she shut up her critics in the best possible fashion by winning Wimbledon to complete the Surface Slam, stating: “I’ve got to say, unfortunately, Polish media, how they treated me and my team, it wasn’t really pleasant.

“I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job…”

On the back of another stuttering start to this season, Swiatek finally decided to part ways with Fissette following the Miami Open in March and appointed Roig as her coach.

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However, she also made it clear that the rest of her team will not be changed with Abramowicz staying on as sports psychologist and Maciej Ryszczuk remaining as her trainer/physiologist.

The six-time Grand Slam winner will finally make her return to action this week as she is playing at the Stuttgart Open.

During a press conference, it was put to the 24-year-old: “You pointed out the other part of the team is going to stay. I wonder if that is some sort of loyalty, as they were with you for such a long time?”

She replied: “No, it was more for Polish media, which was super harsh to the whole team. There were a lot of, like, speculations. With one sentence I can basically cut them [shut down the speculation]. I just did that,” she said.

“In sports, if you want to go forward, obviously loyalty is great, but if something is not working, you need to react ’cause our careers are not long, you know? We don’t have time to waste time.

“Yeah, the work that I’m doing with Maciej and Daria, also me playing with my hitting partner for many, many years, I feel like it’s working and it’s a good process. So that’s why I’m not changing the rest of the team.

“In Poland, it was super chaotic with media, so I just wanted to get it out clear so fans can also know what’s going on.”

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will be her first tournament with Roig in charge and she is excited about what’s to come following the “pretty fast process” of changing coaches in the middle of the season.

“I mean, the process of changing coaches is for me always kind of tricky because I only did that twice in my life. So yeah, not easy decisions,” she explained.

“I’m really happy to start with Francis. I was basically looking for someone with a good eye, really technical, but also a person that is experienced enough to help me through some different kind of situations. I feel like Francisco lived through everything probably on tour.

“Yeah, for now it’s going really amazing. It’s a start. We’re still getting to know to each other. Yeah, I’m really excited.

“It was honestly a pretty fast process. I was able to find a new coach pretty fast, which is a positive thing because obviously when you do that in the middle of the season, it’s nice to have some security in that, so I could already have some even practice period with Francis in Mallorca. It was really nice.”