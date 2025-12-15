Lorenzo Musetti has chosen between Carlos Alcaraz and his Italian compatriot Jannik Sinner as he named the best player on the ATP Tour.

Last week, Musetti received the Italian Sportsman of the Year award at the Gazzetta Sports Awards in Milan.

Musetti finished 2025 — which was the best season of his career — as the world No 8 after peaking at a career-high ranking of world No 6 in June.

The 23-year-old amassed a 45-22 record this year, having reached finals in Monte Carlo, Chengdu and Athens and semi-finals at the French Open, the Italian Open and the Madrid Masters.

Speaking to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport at the awards ceremony, Musetti was asked whether Alcaraz or Sinner is currently the best player in the world. The Italian picked Sinner over the Spaniard.

How do Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s 2025 seasons compare?

Alcaraz and Sinner are the top two players in men’s tennis by a significant margin, and they both had outstanding campaigns this year.

Alcaraz vs Sinner in 2025

Grand Slams – Alcaraz: 2, Sinner: 2

– Alcaraz: 2, Sinner: 2 Year-End Ranking – Alcaraz: 1, Sinner: 2

– Alcaraz: 1, Sinner: 2 Overall Titles – Alcaraz: 8, Sinner: 6

– Alcaraz: 8, Sinner: 6 Win Rate – Alcaraz: 88.8%, Sinner: 90.6%

– Alcaraz: 88.8%, Sinner: 90.6% Head-To-Head – Alcaraz 4-2 Sinner

What has Lorenzo Musetti said about Jannik Sinner?

In an interview with La Repubblica last month, Musetti revealed he does not consider it a “disadvantage” to compete in the same era as Sinner.

“Luckily, I have Sinner; I’ll never say ‘unfortunately.’ There’s no rivalry like that; exacerbating tensions in sport, which has so many, is pointless,” Musetti said.

“And then I have Jannik by my side. He’s not an enemy who takes my breath away, he’s a champion who shows the way. A role model.

“Different from me? Sure. More powerful, solid, consistent. But I don’t consider it a disadvantage to have been around the same time as him.

“Would I like to have some of his qualities? Yes, while fully respecting our differences. We’re on different yet parallel paths; we each mature at our own pace.

“We’ve both had to endure pressure, and there have always been high expectations of us.”

What is Lorenzo Musetti’s record against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

Musetti holds a 1-7 record against Alcaraz, against whom he has lost seven times in a row after winning the pair’s first match.

The Italian has lost all three of his encounters with Sinner.

