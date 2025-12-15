Andy Murray has revealed why Roger Federer stopped practising with him and never trained with Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic throughout his career.

At his peak, Murray competed with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic during what was a golden age of tennis.

During a career spanning from 2005 to 2024, Murray secured 46 singles titles, including three Grand Slams, and spent 41 weeks as the world No 1.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer make up the top three on the all-time men’s Grand Slam title list, with 24, 22 and 20 majors respectively.

What is Andy Murray’s record against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?

Murray played 85 matches combined against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic and compiled 29 victories over the legendary trio.

11-14 vs. Federer

11-25 vs. Djokovic

7-17 vs. Nadal

What Andy Murray said about practising with his biggest rivals

Murray discussed practising with his ‘Big Four’ rivals with snooker legend Stephen Hendry during an appearance on the Stephen Hendry Cue Tips YouTube channel.

“I would practise with them, I’d practise with Djokovic and Nadal,” said the two-time Olympic champion.

“When I first started, I would practise with Federer. But then he, after like a year or two, stopped. He wouldn’t practise with me anymore.

“And he never practised with Djokovic or Nadal, I think if he considered them to be a competitor to him.

“I like practising with them just because it gave me the chance to see where my game was at.

“I wouldn’t practise with them a couple of days before a big match, but a couple weeks out from a major tournament, then I would practise with those guys.

“I was never going for dinner with them, whereas now, I’d love to do that — see them a few times socially.”

Murray was asked if he had friends when he was at the top of the sport.

“No, not at the top of the game. Generally, if I’m socialising with friends and family, you want to feel like you can tell them if you’re struggling with something,” Murray explained.

“But if you’re competing against them, you wouldn’t do it.”

The former world No 1 also shared an interesting insight from his time coaching Djokovic.

“A two-handed backhand, you use that left hand a lot,” Murray said.

“Djokovic, when I was helping him, with all the sessions, he’d start just using his left hand warming up.”

