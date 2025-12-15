Carlos Alcaraz believes he has previously been missing the ‘final step’ to go deep at the Australian Open as he sets his sights on a historic triumph in Melbourne next month.

Currently ranked as the world No 1, Alcaraz has already cemented his place as one of the leading players of his era and one of the most accomplished players of all time, with six Grand Slam singles titles to his name.

Despite only turning 22 this past May, the Spaniard is already a two-time champion at the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, and is one step away from completing the Career Grand Slam.

However, the Australian Open has been far and away the weakest of the four Grand Slam tournaments from Alcaraz’s perspective.

While the Spaniard has achieved two triumphs each at the other three Grand Slams — and a further Wimbledon runner-up finish in 2025 — he has never reached the semi-final in Melbourne.

Alcaraz’s best showings at the Australian Open have been two quarter-finals runs, falling in the last eight to Alexander Zverev in 2024 and to Novak Djokovic at the same stage in 2025.

Having split the last eight Grand Slam men’s singles titles with leading rival Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz will be one of the heavy favourites to triumph inside the Rod Laver Arena next year.

However, he will have to break significant new ground inside Melbourne Park, and potentially dethrone Sinner — who has lifted the Australian Open title the past two years.

Speaking on the radio station COPE Murcia, Alcaraz revealed that the tournament was his main “objective” for the new season, and detailed why he had faced difficulties in the past.

He said: “My objective for 2026 is Australia, and the good and the bad thing is that it’s the first tournament of the year.

“We’ll try to be as ready and as well prepared as possible to show a good level and hopefully achieve the goal we want.

“I think because it’s the first tournament of the year. It’s about getting into rhythm. It’s not that it doesn’t suit me — it’s just that some players do better there, or when we’ve competed, it’s come down to small details.

“I think I’ve played very good tennis in Australia, I’ve just missed that final step to go further. I believe and hope this year will be different.”

The Australian Open main draw will begin on Sunday, January 18 next year, with the men’s singles final set to take place on Sunday, February 1.

Alcaraz is not set to play an official warm-up tournament prior to the Australian Open, as has been his approach in recent years.

However, the Spaniard has recently competed at two exhibition matches in the United States, and is set to face Sinner in an exhibition match in South Korea the weekend before action gets underway in Melbourne.

Should Alcaraz lift the title in Melbourne, he would join Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic as the only men to complete the Career Grand Slam in the Open Era.

