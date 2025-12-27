Nick Kyrgios has admitted that he is ‘nervous’ for his Battle of the Sexes clash with Aryna Sabalenka, labelling it as ‘one of the most talked-about events’ of 2025.

The Australian is due to face off against the world No 1 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with the match being played via a best-of-three set format.

The encounter will be decided by a 10-point tiebreak if the first two chapters are split equally.

Kyrgios has been participating in multiple exhibitions in December, seeking to gain some consistency ahead of his professional return to the sport in January.

“Both of us have played in grand stadiums all over the world,” Kyrgios began by stating during his pre-exhibition press conference.

“She is a Grand Slam champion, I have played incredible matches, but I would be lying if I said I’m not a bit nervous.

“I can’t wait to step on the court. I know the whole world will be watching us. Aryna has tried to distract me with the nightlife here, but I remain focused (laughs).

“Having the chance to face a great champion like Aryna is a challenge, it’s something different, but at the same time, sports and entertainment are the same. If you look at all the buzz this event has created… It all started with a ‘What if…?’

“And since then, it has been one of the most talked-about events of the year. I don’t think any other tennis tournament has had such media coverage or attention.

“I know there will be many eyes on this match, but I just want to step on the court and show the world that great months are ahead.

“This is a great preparation for myself and Aryna. I know my role here, whether the villain or the good guy, is to show the world that this can happen more often. We are great friends off the court.”

Kyrgios will begin his 2026 season at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane, January 4 – 11, before – if given a wildcard – participating in the Australian Open.

The Australian hasn’t played a professional match since losing to Karen Khachanov at the Miami Open in March.

Sabalenka will have the slight advantage of having her side of the court being nine percent smaller than Kyrgios’, meaning the Australian will have less margin for error when going close to the lines.

Additionally, both players will have just one serve and thus will need to be more strategic in how much risk to put into each serve.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist also revealed that he has been making adjustments to his preparation in response to the tweaked rules.

“My coach/best friend and I have made some adjustments at home,” Kyrgios said.

“We have tried to adapt to the court conditions. It will be interesting. I can’t wait to see the court and its dimensions.

“I know she is trying to make me nervous, and she is, but so am I. The fact that the court is more equal is a great initiative, but the one-serve rule benefits me. Serving is my strong point.

“In 10 or 15 years, I will be proud of how I handled it. I think it simply means unity in sports. We need more events like this. There is too much division and too many fights, not enough teamwork.

“Regardless of the outcome, this shows that we can do amazing things together in sports.”

