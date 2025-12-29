Novak Djokovic has revealed that he plans to keep on playing tennis for as long as he is competing at a “high level” within the sport.

Having won a record 24 Grand Slam men’s singles titles during his career, alongside holding a record 428 weeks as the ATP world No 1, Djokovic is widely considered to be the greatest male tennis player of all time.

While his ‘Big 3’ rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, have retired in recent years, the 38-year-old is still competing on the ATP Tour and completed a hugely consistent 2025 season.

The Serbian reached the semi-final of all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2025, while winning his 100th ATP Tour title at the Geneva Open — before ending his year with a further triumph at the Hellenic Championship in Athens.

Despite competing in just 13 tournaments across the year, Djokovic sits fourth in the ATP Rankings — with only Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev ahead of him — and he is the only player older than 30 inside the world’s top 20.

Djokovic’s biggest challenge in 2026 was trying to disrupt the dominance of Alcaraz and Sinner, who have won the last eight Grand Slam titles between them.

Having not won a Grand Slam title in two years and having faced physical struggles in recent seasons, many have questioned the 38-year-old’s long-term future in the sport.

The Serbian has previously stated that the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 are a potential retirement date for him, with Djokovic set to be 41 by the time the Games are held.

Tennis News

Former British No 1 gives his verdict on Nick Kyrgios getting an Australian Open wild card

Carlos Alcaraz entourage wanted Andy Murray to replace Juan Carlos Ferrero – report

Djokovic has been among the special guests at the World Sports Summit in Dubai this week and, asked about his future in the sport during an event, revealed he had no plans to leave tennis while he was still competing at the top of tennis.

“I do want to keep on going,” said Djokovic.

“I said LA Olympics, 2028, is kind of a guiding star, but honestly, there’s no limit. So let’s see, you know what I mean?

“I just keep going. I love hitting the tennis ball, and I love competing. I was saying to the guys that I was talking to, the greats in football, that it’s really about passion and love.

“As long as you really feel like you’re playing on a high level and your body holds on, why not?”

Having finished 2025 as the world No 4, Djokovic is well placed heading into the upcoming 2024 ATP Tour season.

The Serbian will start his season at the Adelaide International, where he previously won the title back in 2023.

Djokovic will then compete at the opening Grand Slam tournament of the season at the Australian Open, with the 38-year-old heading in as a 10-time former champion.

He last lifted the title in 2023, tasting a semi-final defeat to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in 2024, before retiring injured at the same stage to Alexander Zverev in 2025.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: United Cup complete field & schedule, prize money, ranking points: Raducanu, Gauff, Swiatek in action