The words “I can’t” and “impossible” don’t exist in Novak Djokovic’s vocabulary, and for that reason you can’t write him off, according to Goran Ivanisevic.

Djokovic has not won a major since he beat Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final and he went the 2025 season without appearing in any of the four finals, losing in the semi-finals at all four tournaments.

However, he returned to form at this year’s Australian Open as he reached his 56th Grand Slam final with a brilliant five-set win over two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner before going down in four sets against Carlos Alcaraz.

Many believe with age no longer on his side, the 38-year-old is running out of time to win another major, but his former coach Ivanisevic – who mentored him from 2019 until 2024 – has an opposing view.

When asked by Sport Klubb if he believes Djokovic can win a 25th Grand Slam, the 2003 Wimbledon winner replied: “If I hadn’t worked with Novak, I might have said it’s not possible. But since I’ve known him and watched him for five years, the words ‘I can’t’ and ‘impossible’ do not exist with him… that doesn’t exist in his vocabulary.

“It’s possible, of course it’s possible. When I think of the final in Australia – he’s there, you can never write him off. If he’s ready in his head and focused, that’s it.”

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Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated the Grand Slam scene in recent years as they have now won nine consecutive majors.

Both have lost only two matches this year, but Alcaraz’s recent defeats at the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open have sparked concerns.

“Sinner and Alcaraz lost two matches each, but I wouldn’t call it a crisis,” Ivanisevic said. “At the Grand Slams, I still think that only Novak can beat them, even though it’s not easy to beat both of them within a day and a half.”

Djokovic turns 39 in May and he has won everything there is to win in tennis, but he has made it clear that he has no intention of retiring just yet.

So what motivates the former world No 1 to play on?

“I listen to various, let’s say, tennis experts and someone always writes him off,” he said. “I don’t know if those people even watch and understand tennis. Djokovic is driven by the fact that he loves tennis, loves to be on the court, loves competition, loves winning.

“I also heard that he plans to play until the Olympic Games, and there is still time before that… He will be near the top. Let’s see how many tournaments he played last year, and he is third in the world, no matter how much [people] talk.”