Rafael Jodar ranking points and prize money after Shanghai Masters final loss

Rafael Jodar was beaten by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the 2026 Shanghai Masters final, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did he earn for his run?

The 20-year-old star fell 6-1, 6-7(5), 4-6 to his 27-year-old fellow Spaniard Davidovich Fokina in the championship match in Shanghai on Sunday.

Jodar was competing in his maiden Masters 1000 final, and he was aiming to win the biggest title of his career, having secured his only title to date at the ATP 250 in Marrakech in April. He was also a runner-up at the ATP 500 in Washington DC in August.

The world No 13 led 6-1, 3-2 with a double break in the second set, but Davidovich Fokina broke back for 3-3. Jodar was two points from the trophy at 5-5 in the second set tiebreak.

Jodar appeared to fade physically in the third set, and any fatigue would be understandable after a taxing run in Shanghai.

The Spaniard came from a set down to win his first four matches at the Masters 1000 event, beating Thiago Agustin Tirante, Jiri Lehecka, Botic van de Zandschulp and Casper Ruud.

Jodar then downed world No 5 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

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In his post-final press conference, Jodar said: “It was a great week. I played a lot of matches. A lot of things to improve for the next tournament.

“And, yes, I didn’t get the win today, but still happy about how things are going for me.”

Rafael Jodar’s Shanghai Masters ranking points

Jodar has collected 650 ATP ranking points for his runner-up result in Shanghai, which has increased his points total to 3,234.

This has lifted Jodar two places to a projected new career-high position of world No 11 in the Live ATP Rankings.

2026 Shanghai Masters ranking points breakdown

First round: 10 points

Second round: 30 points

Third round: 50 points

Fourth round: 100 points

Quarter-finals: 200 points

Semi-finals: 400 points

Finalist: 650 points

Winner: 1,000 points

Rafael Jodar’s Shanghai Masters prize money

Jodar has secured $612,340 in prize money for his run to the title match at the Masters tournament.

2026 Shanghai Masters prize money breakdown

First round: $24,335

Second round: $36,110

Third round: $61,865

Fourth round: $105,720

Quarter-finals: $193,645

Semi-finals: $340,190

Finalist: $612,340

Winner: $1,151,380

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