Jannik Sinner has kicked off his preparation for his Wimbledon title defence and eagle-eyed tennis fans and journalists have noticed that he is wearing a strange medical device during training.

The world No 1 has opted not to sign up for any official ATP Tour warm-up events ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam and his only minutes on the surface will be at the exhibition Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club next week.

Sinner’s last official match was his shock second-round defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros, and that loss sparked alarm bells as he suffered an extraordinary collapse both mentally and physically, going from serve for the match at 6-3, 6-2, 5-3 to losing 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

After the match, the Italian admitted that he was unwell in the morning and his “head was spinning, and I had no more energy” during the latter stages of the encounter against the Argentine.

Sinner’s team decided to send him for a full check-up at Serie A club Juventus’ J|Medical facility in Turin after the tournament and a few days later, he went for more tests at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

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The 23-year-old was given the all-clear after he was “turned inside out” for “instrumental and functional tests, including a stress electrocardiogram, a Holter monitor, and a cardiac MRI”.

He returned to training not long after and has been spotted doing something unconventional ahead of Wimbledon as he is training on hard courts in Monte Carlo despite his next event being on grass.

But that’s not the only thing that caught the attention as he also had a medical device on his left arm and, according to Gazetta dello Sport, “it’s the glucose sensor that diabetics are often forced to wear, but in the case of the world number one, it’s part of the monitoring procedure decided after the tests at the San Raffaele Hospital”.

Following Sinner’s complaints that he didn’t have any energy during his match, the Italian paper stated, “Doctors and his team simply want to understand how his blood sugar levels work and why, like in Paris, he’s completely out of energy.

“From there, the doctors and nutritionists who follow him will intervene, if necessary, to adjust his diet and supplements, thus preventing the world number one’s energy reserves from suddenly running dry.”

Sinner will reportedly make his way to England later on Thursday ahead of his appearance at Hurlingham Club next week before he starts his Wimbledon title defence the following week.