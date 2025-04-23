Just a few weeks after Alex Eala claimed a famous win over Iga Swiatek, the rising star will face the former world No 1 in their second career meeting as they will square off at the Madrid Open.

The 19-year-old Eala was the breakout sensation at the Miami Open in March as she beat three Grand Slam winners – including Swiatek – en route to reaching the semi-final of the WTA 1000 event.

Besides Swiatek, the teenager also defeated 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Her stunning run helped her to break into the top 80 of the WTA Rankings as she has since reached a career-high of No 72, easily the highest-ranked Filipina in WTA Tour history.

She returned to WTA action in the Spanish capital Monday and claimed a first-round win over Viktoriya Tomova with her reward a second career match against second seed and defending champion Swiatek.

Eala won 6-2, 7-5 when they met in Miami, but the youngster knows the five-time Grand Slam winner will come with a different game plan in Madrid.

“I definitely think that each match is a different story,” she said. “Even if it’s against the same player every time – doesn’t matter if I play her at the same time next year in Miami or in Madrid next year, it’s going to be a different story than the last one.”

Let’s not forget that Swiatek has a 13-2 record at the Madrid Open as she finished runner-up in 2023 and lost in the third round on her debut in 2021.

In an interview with former Philippines player Dyan Castillejo, Eala explained how she will approach the game.

“With the same mentality as every match, the same mentality as today. She is a big player so I have to be ready for what she is going to bring out and trust that I will prepare well,” the 19-year-old said.

She added: “Every game is different and just because I beat her last time it doesn’t mean I am going to beat her this time. She is a great player so I am not expecting anything.”

Eala is also determined not to let her success in Miami distract her from what’s to come.

“Now that the dust has settled, I try not to think about Miami so much,” she said. “Personally, of course it comes to mind when everyone’s asking – but in my mind, I have my whole life to look back at those moments and I’ll always have those memories.

“But the tour goes on, competition goes on, so right now I’m fully focused on Madrid.”