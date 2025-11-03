Jannik Sinner won his fifth trophy of the 2025 ATP Tour season with his run at the Paris Masters to take his overall tally to 23.

The four-time Grand Slam winner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the French capital to secure a fifth ATP Masters 1000 title and with the victory he also returned to No 1 in the ATP Rankings, moving ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

Having also won the Vienna Open last week, Sinner is now on a 10-match unbeaten run with only the ATP Finals in Turin – where he is the defending champion still to come.

The Italian’s other trophies this year came at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and China Open while he also lost finals against Alcaraz at the Italian Open, French Open, Cincinnati Open and US Open.

After his latest win, Sinner discussed his recent form, how he changed after his US Open final defeat and his return to No 1 in the rankings in the Paris Masters press conference.

Q: Congrats, Jannik. Back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. What were you most proud of today?

JANNIK SINNER: “Yeah, it was very a high-quality match. You know, he was serving incredibly well when I had couple of break chances in the second set. But has been an amazing run, Vienna and here, super happy, and of course now we are looking forward to Turin. But I also want to enjoy this moment. It’s a very special day.”

Q. Congratulations on a big first in Paris, Jannik. After Vienna, were you and your team thinking that this could be possible, like a wonderful prelude to what could happen in Turin? Were you confident you could go all this way?

JS: “No, honestly, we just went day by day, trying to understand how my body feels, how my mind is. Vienna was very big. The final was a very tough final, and a very, you know – but you still take a lot of positive feelings, especially when you win, you know, a match like this.

“We came here trying to understand the situation of the court, and then everything, how it goes. We went day by day. Some days they felt very, very good; some days you have to push through. And having this now here with me, it’s very special.”

Q. You set the bar high without dropping a single set in this tournament, and you’re talking about emotions. Right now, how is Jannik feeling? Relief? Credit towards your team and family? How are you feeling right now?

JS: “I am very happy to share this moment with my team, with my people who I have around. We know how much work we put in, how much effort, and when you have these kind of results, we are all very, very happy.

“The season is not over yet, so it doesn’t mean that you don’t enjoy these moments, because it doesn’t matter how big the title is. It’s an amazing feeling having this with us now.

“But also relieved, you know. After a week like this, it has been very intense, so I’m extremely happy. I will take a couple of days off. It’s very important now for the body but also for the mind. Then of course we try to prepare ourself for the best possible way then in Turin.”

ATP News

Paris Masters: Prize money & ranking points won by Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime

Players told court speed criticism is ‘not constructive’ after claims of Sinner/Alcaraz favouritism

Q. You’ve won many big titles already. In which way this one is special? In which way maybe this week has been special for you?

JS: “Well, honestly, every title you have, it’s special in its own. Every one is in different circumstances. Some you feel great throughout the whole week. Some you struggle a little bit more, you know, physically or mentally, or this one here had different scenarios, you know, also off the court.

“I’m very happy how I handled this, you know, this whole situation. It was not easy. But as I said before, we go day by day, trying to, you know, understand what’s best for this actual day.

“I was very focused on playing, you know, and on playing good tennis. And very happy about today’s match. But as I said, this is really special, because, you know, after winning Vienna, you come here, you don’t have a lot of time, and I’m extremely happy.”

Q. They say that the champion learn permanently. What did you learn about yourself this week? It can look like one more title, but I guess the level of detail you have in your work maybe brought you to learn something about you this week?

JS: “Well, of course you learn, usually you learn more when you lose, you know, because you reflect a little bit more. But I feel like this week has been a learning process also to understand my body much better, you know.

“It also shows that every day it’s really different, you know. It can be in good and it can be in bad. You know, I was pushing through some matches, even if from outside it seems that it was, from the scoreboard, that it was okay. But, you know, you always have struggle on court, and it’s not easy.

“Then at some point from one day to the other, you feel much better. So I think this is the lesson what I learned throughout this week.”

Q. You said in New York after the US Open final that you wanted to add a few things in your game, to change some things, go further in your development of your game. I guess it’s still a work in progress, but can you say a few words about this process. Are you satisfied about what you had maybe already in Vienna or here in Paris?

JS: “Look, I mean, if you go to a tournament of a hundred players, all hundred players, they want to improve, right? There is not one who is on the court just to hit some balls, you know.

“So I’m not doing something very special. I’m just doing the stuff what all other hundred players are doing. I just put a lot of effort in, you know. I really try to go over or out of my comfort zone at times, especially in practice sessions, to understand what can potentially give me something in the future.

“In the actual matches, like, you have to have a good balance of I’m trying, but also winning, you know. It’s not like you try all the time or you only play just to win every point. And this is what I meant two days ago with playing with the scoreboard. If you are, I don’t know, break up trying to do something or something different, trying to be a bit more aggressive at times, and all this is part of the process what I am going through.

“If you go to all the players, they went already through this process what I’m going through. Everyone is working on stuff. There is no magic. You know, there is a lot of work, and that’s it, you know.

“But if you ask a hundred players, all the hundred players, they answer you in the same way, that we are trying to improve. And at the end of the day, that’s the most important part.

“Of course if you have results like this, you are also more confident that the work you’re doing is the right one, but you always have to go through tough situations before and then some losses, you know, and then you understand what the right path and ways.

Q. You’ll be back to World No. 1 on Monday. I know you said it wasn’t a goal but maybe now that you’re back on that throne you’re thinking, ah, maybe I can keep it?

JS: “Well, it’s not only in my hands, but I’m of course happy. I knew from the beginning of the week that there is this chance. But as I said, you know, before the final, before every tournament or before every match, I try to put the best performance I can on the court, and then whatever comes, comes.

“And this is how I went on court. In Turin, I’m going to do the same. I watch my side, and I just play the best possible tennis I can, and if it’s not gonna be, it’s not gonna be.

“The goal of this week was to go day by day, trying to maximise my potential, which I have done for this week, and I’m extremely happy. As I said, now we recharge and hopefully be as ready as possible then for Turin, and we hope for a great tennis week there.”