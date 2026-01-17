Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are assured of being the top two players in the ATP Rankings for the duration of the Australian Open, but there will be a new No 3 in the Live Rankings during the season-opening Grand Slam.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz has been top of the rankings since he replaced Sinner at No 1 on November 10 last year and he will remain there after the tournament as the Italian is the defending champion and can’t improve on his points tally.

The Spaniard will start the hard-court major on 12,050 points, but will drop only 400 points after losing in the quarter-final 12 months ago and Sinner – on 11,500 points – will drop 2,000 points, but the gap behind them is big enough for them to remain in the top two.

ATP Top 10 Before Australian Open

1. Carlos Alcaraz – 12,050

2. Jannik Sinner – 11,500

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,105

4. Novak Djokovic – 4,780

5. Lorenzo Musetti – 4,105

6. Alex de Minaur – 4,080

7. Ben Shelton – 4,000

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 3,990

9. Taylor Fritz – 3,840

10. Alexander Bublik – 3,065

Alexander Zverev has been the best of the rest since May last year as he sits at No 3 with tennis great Novak Djokovic at No 4 despite playing very little tennis in 2025 with the bulk of his points from the four Grand Slams.

Lorenzo Musetti will start the Melbourne Park tournament at No 5 with Alex de Minaur, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz all within 300 points of the Italian.

Australian Open News

Novak Djokovic told his Grand Slam dream might not be blocked by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & Daniil Medvedev go deep – our Australian Open predictions

But the Italian will be bumped up to No 3 in the rankings once the points from last year’s Australian Open drop off as he will lose only 100 points following a third-round exit.

His closest challengers are all dropping more points Zverev is defending 1,300 points as he finished runner-up to Sinner last year, Djokovic was a semi-finalist so he will drop 800 points, De Minaur lost in the quarter-final so will drop 400 points while Shelton also reached the last four.

Live Rankings Once 2025 Points Drop*

1. Carlos Alcaraz – 11,660

2. Jannik Sinner – 9,510

3. Lorenzo Musetti – 4,015

4. Novak Djokovic – 3,990

5. Alexander Zverev – 3,815

6. Taylor Fritz – 3,750

7. Alex de Minaur – 3,690

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 3,725

9. Ben Shelton – 3,210

10. Alexander Bublik – 3,045

*Points include 10 points for appearing in the first round of the Australian Open

Musetti, who has won two titles with the last coming at the Tennis Napoli Cup in October 2022, only needs to outperform those around him to remain at No 3 after the hard-court Grand Slam to keep the position.

However, he is yet to make it past the third round in Melbourne as he reached that stage last year before losing against Shelton.

The Italian faces Raphael Collignon in the opening round while he is projected to take on 31st seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round and eighth seed Taylor Fritz in the fourth round.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.