Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon title run has helped her to surge up to No 3 on the all-time WTA career prize money leaders list as she became only the fourth women’s tennis player to break through the $40m barrier.

The Pole was at No 8 on the list before Wimbledon, but her massive cheque for winning her maiden title at the All England Club has given her bank balance a big boost and now she is on course to pass the great Venus Williams in the coming months.

Wimbledon offered a record £3,000,000 ($4,069,500) for the singles winners of the 2025 grass-court Grand Slam and Swiatek was the last woman standing as she defeated first-time major finalist Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first title at SW19.

The six-time Grand Slam winner currently sits on $7,454,782 in earnings for the 2025 season while her career tally is $40,596,773.

Not bad for a 24-year-old who only turned professional six years ago.

In 2019, she earned “only” $633,807 and the following year she broke the $1m mark, thanks to her Roland Garros title run $2,261,213 and in 2021 it was $1,923,151. Swiatek’s best season came in 2022 when she made $9,875,525, but she was not too far off that the next tw years as she earned $9,857,686 and $8,550,693, respectively.

With $7m already in the bag in 2025 and several big tournaments still to come, she could break the $10m mark for the year.

Swiatek’s $40,596,773 is now the third-best career tally with 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams way out in front with $94,816,730, but second-placed Venus Williams is within touching distance as the American sits on $42,673,594.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep is the only other player to pass $40m in earnings as she made $40,236,618 while Maria Sharapova sits with $38,777,962.

Top 10 WTA prize money earnings:

1 . Serena Williams – $94,816,730

2. Venus Williams – $42,673,594

3. Iga Świątek – $40,596,773

4. Simona Halep – $40,236,618

5. Maria Sharapova – $38,777,962

6. Victoria Azarenka – $38,637,495

7. Petra Kvitová – $37,543,615

8. Aryna Sabalenka – $37,133,342

9. Caroline Wozniacki – $36,441,868

10. Angelique Kerber – $32,519,180

There are once again a lot of money on offer for those who reach the latter stages of the season-ending Grand Slam, the US Open at Flushing Meadows, and Swiatek could move ahead of Venus Williams if she reaches the final as staggering amounts are on offer.

Finalists are guaranteed to earn $2,500,000 each while the title winner will walk away with an incredible $5,000,000.

If Swiatek does indeed pass the $10m earnings mark before the end of the year, she will be only the fourth woman to achieve the feat.

Serena Williams tops that exclusive list as she earned $12,385,572 in 2013 while Ashleigh Barty collected $11,307,587 in 2019. Williams’ 2015 total of $10,582,642 also puts her in third place with Angelique Kerber fourth $10,136,615 from the 2016 season.