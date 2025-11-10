Novak Djokovic’s 2025 season is officially over, with the Serbian choosing to skip the ATP Finals for the second straight.

The Serbian’s decision to pull out of Turin means his season finishes on the high of winning the Hellenic Championship in Athens, the city he now calls home, but how will he reflect on his year as a whole?

Here, we look back at the key statistics and milestones from Djokovic’s 2025 campaign on the ATP Tour.

Grand Slam form

Djokovic failed to reach a Grand Slam final in 2025, the first season he did not compete in a championship match at a major since 2017.

That will undoubtedly come as a disappointment for the Serbian, though there were still positives to take at Slam level this season.

After a shock third-round US Open exit and a French Open quarter-final withdrawal in 2024, Djokovic reached the semi-final of all four Grand Slams in 2025.

He was one of just two men to reach the semi-final of all four majors this year, alongside Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic did not win any of those semi-finals, retiring injured versus Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open, falling to Sinner at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

Tennis News

What Lorenzo Musetti said about Novak Djokovic’s last-minute ATP Finals withdrawal

ATP Rankings: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner swap places, Ben Shelton’s new career high, Learner Tien +10

However, he attained a 20-4 win-loss record at majors in 2025, up from the 16-3 record he achieved in 2024.

Titles won

Djokovic won two titles in 2025 and, while they are not the big titles he has come accustomed to winning across his career, both came of huge significance.

The Serbian beat Hubert Hurkacz in a three-set thriller at the Geneva Open in May, sealing a milestone 100th career title thanks to his victory.

That was followed at the end of the season by last week’s memorable win at the Hellenic Championship, with Djokovic defeating Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to triumph in his home city.

Djokovic’s two titles are an improvement on the one title he won in 2024 — his Olympic triumph — and put him on 101 career titles, just two away from Roger Federer’s haul of 103, and closer to Jimmy Connors’ record of 109 ATP titles.

He was also the runner-up at the Miami Open at the end of March.

Match wins and win percentage

Djokovic ends 2025 with 39 match wins for the season, with 11 losses to his name.

His total of match wins has increased from 37 in 2024, though his win percentage of 78% for 2025 is down from his 80.4% win rate from last season.

Over half of Djokovic’s match wins in 2025 came at the four Grand Slams, an indicator of his growing prioritisation of the majors, with just 13 events played overall across the year.

There were rough spells for the 38-year-old across the year, losing three straight matches on two separate occasions — having previously not lost three consecutive matches since 2018.

However, he has clearly been able to bounce back from disappointing runs.

His Geneva Open title and French Open semi-final run came after consecutive Miami Open final, Monte Carlo round two, and Madrid round two exits — while he had lost three straight before his Miami run.

Ranking points

Djokovic ends his 2025 with a total of 4,830 ranking points, up from the 3,910 points he held at the start of the season.

The key to the 38-year-old’s improved point tally has been his Grand Slam consistency, with 3,200 of his points coming from his four major semi-final runs.

He has also generated a combined 500 points from his Geneva and Athens title runs, with a further 650 points from his run to the Miami Open final.

Points from just 12 tournaments are contributing to Djokovic’s year-end ranking — his Doha round-one loss is not counted — making his comfortable top-10 spot all the more remarkable.

Currently fourth in the world, the Serbian’s year-end ranking his not yet official, with action at the ATP Finals ongoing.

However, with a sizable cushion over those below him, a top-5 finish looks more than likely for 2025; he finished 2024 ranked seventh.

Prize money

Djokovic earned an impressive $5,127,245 in prize money in 2025, up from the $4,421,915 he generated across 2024.

The Serbian currently sits at fourth in the ATP prize money standings for 2025, though he could be overtaken by a handful of players at the ATP Finals.

His overall career prize money earnings now stand at $191,252,375, still a record for any player — male or female — in the history of the sport.

Read Next: ATP Finals: How do ranking points and prize money work at year-end championships?