Coco Gauff has been crowned the highest-earning female athlete for the second year in a row, but what is the two-time major champion’s net worth?

The American star’s earnings soared in a 2025 campaign she finished as the world No 3 after compiling an impressive win-loss record of 48-16 (75%).

Gauff‘s season highlight was winning the French Open in June — her maiden crown at the clay-court major and her second Grand Slam title overall. This triumph earned Gauff $2,901,024 — her biggest on-court paycheck of the year.

The 21-year-old also triumphed at the WTA 1000 event in Wuhan in October, while she was a runner-up at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome during the clay season.

She also amassed a 9-2 record in doubles this year and secured the Canadian Open doubles title with partner McCartney Kessler.

Gauff’s exploits in 2025 saw her collect $7,969,845 in prize money, with $7,780,905 coming in singles and $188,940 earned on the doubles court.

This made her the fourth-highest earner on the WTA Tour this year after Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

How much prize money has Coco Gauff earned in her career?

Gauff’s career prize money total stands at $29,759,121, which puts her 11th on the all-time WTA earners list — an outstanding feat given her age. This figure includes prize money from official WTA Tour events and does not take into account earnings from exhibitions.

She is the fifth-highest earning active WTA player after Sabalenka, Swiatek, Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

What is Coco Gauff’s net worth?

While Gauff’s on-court earnings are considerable, she brings in a far greater amount of money from endorsement deals.

Gauff topped the list for the highest-earning female athletes, which is compiled by sports data website Sportico, in both 2025 and 2024.

Sportico reported that Gauff earned around $31million in total in 2025, with an estimated $23million in sponsorships on top of her $7,969,845 in prize money.

Gauff’s biggest sponsor is sports apparel giant New Balance, while she also has deals with brands including Bose, Head, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz and Chase Bank.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Gauff’s net worth was an estimated $35million as of September 26. This figure will likely have continued to grow healthily since.

