Jannik Sinner is the Vienna Open champion for the second time, battling past Alexander Zverev in a thrilling final to regain the title he previously won back in 2023.

In a battle between the tournament’s top two seeds, the world No 2 rallied from a set down to beat his German rival 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, capturing his fourth title of 2025 after his Australian Open, Wimbledon, and China Open triumphs.

Several notable names were in action at the prestigious ATP 500 event this year, and here we look at the prize money and ranking points that Sinner, Zverev, and their tour contemporaries will take home from the Austrian capital.

What ranking points were on offer?

For winning the title, Sinner takes home an impressive 500 points for lifting the title.

That moves the Italian closer to Carlos Alcaraz in both the official ATP Rankings and the ATP Race to Turin, though he still has his work cut out to seal the year-end No 1 ranking.

For his runner-up finish, Zverev takes home 330 ranking points.

Zverev sealed ATP Finals qualification during his run in Vienna, and his points haul has seen him move above Novak Djokovic into third place in the ATP Race to Turin.

Beaten semi-finalists Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti also take home a large chunk of ranking points, with 200 points handed to both men.

Both were unable to secure their spots in the upcoming ATP Finals, but both are well-placed to seal their qualification at the Paris Masters next week.

The four quarter-finalists — eighth seed Alexander Bublik, Matteo Berrettini, Corentin Moutet, and Tallon Griekspoor — all earn 100 points for their efforts.

Players beaten in the second round, including sixth seed Daniil Medvedev, earn just 50 ranking points, while players who fell in round one — including seventh seed Andrey Rublev and fifth seed Karen Khachanov — are awarded no points.

Champion: 500 points

Runner-up: 330 points

Semi-finalists: 200 points

Quarter-finalists: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 0 points

What prize money was on offer?

For lifting the title, Sinner takes home an impressive €511,835 for their impressive campaign, up from the €461,920 awarded to 2024 champion Jack Draper received twelve months ago.

Finishing as the runner-up, Zverev will receive a pay cheque of €275,390, an increase on the €248,540 awarded to 2024 runner-up Khachanov.

Semi-finalists Musetti and de Minaur both earn €146,765 for their efforts, while quarter-finalists Bublik, Berrettini, Moutet, and Griekspoor all leave Vienna with €74,980 in winnings.

Players beaten in round two will be awarded with €40,025 in prize money, with those beaten in round one taking home just €21,345.

Champion: €511,835

Runner-up: €275,390

Semi-finalists: €146,765

Quarter-finalists: €74,980

Round 2: €40,025

Round 1: €21,345

