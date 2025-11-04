Novak Djokovic has spoken about moving to Greece from Serbia and divulged that the early stages of his new life with his family have been “very positive.”

The former world No 1 and Serbian sporting icon confirmed he and his family have been living in Greece for the last two months.

Djokovic is competing at the inaugural edition of the Hellenic Championship, an ATP 250 tournament held in Athens, this week

Novak Djokovic discusses his relocation to Greece

Novak Djokovic has said moving to Greece with his family “wasn’t something I had planned for a long time”, explaining that things have changed in his life “both privately and professionally” in the last two years

The 24-time major champion stressed that the priority for him and his wife Jelena is for their children Stefan and Tara to grow up in “the most beneficial environment”, and he added they feel “welcome” in Greece

Djokovic’s move to Greece comes after he was the target of a smear campaign in Serbia following his public support for student-led protests against the country’s government

The Hellenic Championship is organised by the Djokovic family, with Novak’s youngest brother Djordje the tournament director. The event has replaced the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 staged in Belgrade.

Since his move, Djokovic has attended sporting events in Athens, including a Davis Cup tie between Greece and Serbia and a basketball match between Panathinaikos and Maccabi.

What Novak Djokovic said about his move to Greece

Ahead of his appearance at the Athens tournament, Djokovic spoke about his experience of life in Greece so far.

“It wasn’t something I had planned for a long time, to be honest,” the 38-year-old said in an interview with Greek outlet SDNA.

“Actually, in the last two years, things have happened, decisions have changed in our lives, both privately and professionally. But that’s okay, that’s how life is.

“We have two young children and we are trying to adapt and find the best environment for them as well. Because that is the priority, how the children will grow up in the most beneficial environment for them for their psychological, physical and emotional health. To be in an environment where we feel like we have more time as a family, privately.

“For the last two months we have been trying out life in Greece and things are very positive. We feel that we are welcome, the people are very kind, generous and friendly towards us.

“At the same time, however, we feel as a family that we have time to do things that bring us closer.”

The rumoured reason Djokovic and his family left Serbia

Djokovic has not explicitly stated the reason for his relocation from Belgrade, but it reportedly involves the Serbian government.

In December last year, Djokovic – who is perhaps Serbia’s biggest national icon – expressed support for the student-led protests against Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and the government as a whole.

The previous month, mass protests took place in Novi Sad, the second largest city in Serbia, after the collapse of a railway station canopy killed 16 people, with demonstrators accusing Serbian police and local authorities of negligence and corruption. Protests had spread to 400 cities by March and remain ongoing.

“As someone who deeply believes in the power of young people and their desire for a better future, I consider it important that their voice is heard,” Djokovic wrote on X.

“Serbia has enormous potential, and educated youth is its greatest strength. What we all need is understanding and respect. With you, Novak.”

According to journalist Jaschar Dugalic, reporting for German news outlet Neue Zurcher Zeitung, the Serbian government “set its sights” on Djokovic as a result of his stance.

Dugalic reported, that “regime-friendly media” in Serbia has attacked the character of Djokovic, with tabloid newspaper Informer branding Djokovic a “disgrace” in response to his public support for protests.

After it was reported that Djokovic was considering moving to Athens with his family, the same outlet labelled him “a false patriot who had presented himself as a symbol of Serbia for years only to now flee to Greece.”

