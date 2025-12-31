Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou admits he “would love to see” the tennis great return to competitive tennis in 2026, saying she is “ready physically”.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner “evolved away from tennis” in 2022 with her final match as a professional a three-set defeat in the third round of the US Open at the beginning of September.

She refused to use the word “retirement” when she penned an emotional farewell op-ed in Vogue as she simply stated she wanted to focus on expanding her family and growing her business adventure.

But the American recently caused a stir when her name appeared on the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s Registered Testing Pool with the organisation confirming that she had applied to be reinstated.

It sent the rumour mill into overdrive as players need to make themselves available for regular anti-doping tests at least six months prior to competing in a professional tournament.

With speculation increasing, Williams took to social media to shoot down talk of a comeback as she wrote: “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.”

But the big question remains: Why add your name to the testing pool if you have no intention of playing again?

The 44-year-old has undoubtedly stepped up her fitness journey in recent months, as she regularly shares posts on social media.

Mouratoglou, who coached the great from 2012 until 2022, shared his wish for Williams.

“I would love to see in 2026 a comeback from Serena. Why not?” he stated on Instagram. “We’ve all seen the footage of Serena ripped. She’s ready physically.

“Novak [Djokovic] said he would love to see her back. She posted a video of herself playing tennis. So why not? I would love to see if she can compete at the age she has without playing one single tournament for three years, giving birth for the second time.”

Back in August, Djokovic challenged Williams to return to the Tour in 2026 after she introduced Maria Sharapova at the Russian’s International Hall of Fame induction.

“Seeing Serena, you know, in any shape or form around tennis is great. You know, we miss her,” the 24-time major winner stated.

“And she still hasn’t officially retired, so I invite her. I challenge her because she’s such a great competitor. So when somebody challenges her, she never refuses. So I challenge Serena. Come back on a Tour next year.”

Returning to competitive tennis after a long period away will be a tough ask, but Mouratoglou is confident she will do well, should she make a comeback.

The Frenchman added: “Can she compete with the best? Because she’s Serena, she’s the best of all times. What is her level? I would love to see that and I know I’m not the only one.”