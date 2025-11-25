After a landmark 2024 campaign, Jannik Sinner remained at the forefront of the men’s game during a 2025 in which he again tasted a staggering amount of success.

Despite serving a three-month suspension early in the season, the Italian was still the winner of two Grand Slam titles and six overall titles in 2025, comfortably finishing the year ranked second.

As he looks to continue to reach new heights and make further tennis history in 2026, we look at Sinner’s expected tennis schedule for the next twelve months.

Australian Open — Jan 18 – Feb 1st

Sinner has traditionally opted against playing a pre-Australian Open warm-up event in recent years, a decision that has paid dividends.

Champion in Melbourne in 2024 and 2025, the world No 2 will look to become just the second man in the Open Era — after Novak Djokovic — to win three straight Australian Open titles.

Qatar Open — Februay 16-21

The Italian was all set to play at the Qatar Open in 2025, though his three-month suspension ultimately came into effect just days before the ATP 500 event.

Sinner will likely want an ATP event on his calendar in between the Australian Open and the ‘Sunshine Double’, and this ATP 500 tournament is a probable option for him.

Indian Wells — March 4-15

The first half of the ‘Sunshine Double’, Indian Wells is the first Masters 1000 event of the season — and one of the biggest titles up for grabs outside of the Grand Slams.

Sinner missed the event in 2025 due to his ban, though had previously reached consecutive semi-finals at the tournament in 2023 and 2024.

Miami Open — March 18-29

The second half of the ‘Sunshine Double’ sees the ATP’s leading stars head to Florida for the Masters 1000 Miami Open, an event the Italian has found success at in the past.

He lifted the title at the tournament in 2024, after previous final defeats in 2021 and 2023 — though he was unable to defend his crown last year due to his suspension.

Monte Carlo Masters — April 5-12

The first of three clay-court Masters 1000 events across the spring, this was another event that Sinner found himself unable to play due to suspension in 2025.

Prior to that, the Italian had reached consecutive Monte Carlo semi-finals in 2023 and 2024.

Madrid Open — Apr 22 – May 3

The Madrid Open has now technically become Sinner’s weakest Masters 1000 event, reaching just one quarter-final in three previous appearances.

He reached the last eight in 2024 before withdrawing due to injury, and was unable to return in 2025 due to his ban.

Italian Open — May 6-17

One of the biggest events of his season, home expectations will be high on Sinner when he takes to court at the Italian Open — the third and final Masters event of the clay swing.

The 24-year-old made his return from suspension at the event in 2025 and reached the final for the first time, falling to Carlos Alcaraz.

French Open — May 24 – Jun 7

Sinner was agonisingly close to lifting the French Open title in 2025, holding a two-set lead — and three championship points — in the final before tasting defeat to Alcaraz.

An Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open champion, the four-time Grand Slam champion will look to complete the Career Grand Slam at Roland Garros next year.

Halle Open — June 15-21

The Halle Open has become a regular event for Sinner in recent years, with the Italian playing at the grass-court ATP 500 event every year since 2023.

The world No 2 lifted the title at the tournament in 2024, though suffered a shock round-two defeat to eventual champion Alexander Bublik in 2025.

Wimbledon — Jun 29 – Jul 12

Sinner made history at Wimbledon in 2025, ending Alcaraz’s reign to become the first Italian player ever to lift the men’s singles title.

Twelve months on, the world No 2 will be eyeing up a successful title defence when he returns to the All England Club.

Canadian Open — August 1-13

After winning Wimbledon, Sinner chose to skip the Canadian Open in 2025 — though the three-week gap in 2026 should be more beneficial for his hopes of playing.

The 24-year-old lifted the first Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023, and was a quarter-finalist when he last played the event back in 2024.

Cincinnati Open — August 13-23

The second of two Masters 1000 events during the hard-court summer, Sinner will be eyeing up a third straight Cincinnati Open final in 2026.

He was forced to retire against Alcaraz in the final this year, though he defeated Frances Tiafoe to lift the title for the first time in 2024.

US Open — Aug 30 – Sep 13

The last Grand Slam event of the season, Sinner will be looking to regain his US Open title in 2026.

He defeated Taylor Fritz to triumph at the event for the first time in 2024, though he was beaten by leading rival Alcaraz in the final this year.

China Open — Sep 30 – Oct 6

In recent years, Sinner’s first post-US Open event has been the ATP 500 China Open, a tournament he has found huge success at in recent years.

The world No 2 has reached three straight finals in Beijing, lifting the title in both 2023 and 2025.

Shanghai Masters — October 7-18

The penultimate Masters 1000 event of the season, Sinner lifted the Shanghai Masters title for the first time back in 2024 — beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

After retiring in the third round of his title defence this year, the four-time Grand Slam champion will look to bounce back next October.

Vienna Open — Oct 26 – Nov 1

Sinner made his Vienna Open debut in 2019 and has only missed the event once since then, suggesting he will likely return to the Austrian capital once again in 2026.

The world No 2 defeated Alexander Zverev to lift the title in 2025, having also lifted the title back in 2023.

Paris Masters — November 2-8

Sinner lifted the Paris Masters title for the first time in 2025, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime to triumph inside the La Defense Arena.

The final Masters 1000 event of the season, the Italian will likely be among the leading contenders to lift the title once again next November.

ATP Finals — November 15-22

Assuming he qualifies, Sinner will likely be eyeing up more success at the ATP Finals in Turin towards the end of the 2026 season.

The world No 2 is riding a 10-match win streak at the tournament, winning the title unbeaten in 2024 and 2025, and will hope to become just the fourth man to win the event in three consecutive years.

Davis Cup Finals — November

Sinner did not compete at the Davis Cup Finals in 2025, though he was part of the Italy team that lifted the title in 2023 and 2024.

If he does decide to compete at the Finals next year, Italy’s hopes of a fourth straight title will be greatly boosted.

