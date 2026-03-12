Jannik Sinner’s rise to the very top of the men’s game gathered momentum after he won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2024, but a surprising statistic suggests he has been the best player of the 2020s so far.

Carlos Alcaraz may be beating his big rival Sinner in the battle for Grand Slam titles, as he has seven compared to Sinner’s four.

Alcaraz also has the better of their head-to-head record and when it comes to Grand Slam wins in the 2020s, Novak Djokovic is in a league of his own with eight.

Yet when it comes to match wins in Grand Slams and ATP Masters 1000 events combined, Alcaraz and Djokovic cannot match the consistency of Sinner.

The Italian’s win against Learner Tien in the Indian Wells quarter-finals secured his 189th match win in majors and the nine marquee ATP Tour events in this decade.

It put him one ahead of Alexander Zverev, with Djokovic in third place on this list with 187 wins and Alcaraz in third on 178.

Sinner’s ruthless efficiency over the past couple of seasons has allowed him to build those wins and he was in a confident mood after his latest crushing 6-1, 6-2 win.

“I feel like experience [against younger rival Tien] helps you a bit,” said Sinner.

“In the other way, we tried to prepare ourselves in the best possible way. He is a very talented player. He will be here many times, but I’m happy how I reacted.

“I feel like he was very aggressive, especially in the beginning, so I tried to hold back. An important match for me of course.”

Sinner went into the tournament at Indian Wells eyeing up his first title of 2026, with his run at the Australian Open stopped by Djokovic before he was beaten by Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open.

His form in Indian Wells suggests he is ready to be a champion once again, while Zverev is also adding to his match win total as his solid start to 2026 continues.

Zverev was struggling for form at this phase of last season and told Tennis365 in an exclusive interview last year that he lost his way on court after his defeat against Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final.

Now the big German appears to be firing again and if he can start to find wins against Sinner and Alcaraz, the player who has knocked on the door of the ‘Big 2’ over the last couple of years and always come up short may finally find a way to start winning again.

