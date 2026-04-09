Joao Fonseca has been spoken about as the rising star of men’s tennis over the last couple of years, but he has taken a little time to find his feet in the professional ranks.

Now the Brazilian wonderkid is starting to make waves at the Monte Carlo Masters, after he stormed into his first quarter-final at an ATP 1000 tournament with an impressive win against experienced Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Fonseca came through a tight contest 6-3, 6-2 in front of a packed crowd at the Monte Carlo Country Club, with the 19-year-old relishing his best run at one of the marquee events on the ATP Tour.

“It is super special. I was looking for this result for a long time,” Fonseca said.

“Of course I want more. I am very confident and focused. I was very happy with the way I fought today.

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“From the beginning, putting a lot of pressure. Playing huge return games and very good serve games. I was putting a lot of pressure and that helps you stay more calm during the match.”

Fonseca is now making steady progress up the ATP Rankings and this run in Monte Carlo has taken him up five places to No 35 in the live rankings.

One more win would in this tournament would see him leap into the top 30 of the rankings and put him on course to secure a seeded position at the French Open next month.

Fonseca spoke about his ambitions on clay courts heading into this phase of the season, as he admitted he was not a contender to challenge the ‘Big 2’ of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner yet, after he lost to both in Indian Wells and Miami last month.

“I’m not close yet. I hope in the future, soon, I’ll be. I’ll say it was close matches, but they play like this, like, every match,” said Fonseca, as he was asked about Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I need to be more consistent. I need to work harder. But, yeah, I think I’m in the right path. I think I’m the right way.

“Everyone has their time. My time will come. I’m doing great, so yeah, keep with this routine, keep with this mentality to work quietly and hard, but yeah, I think the expectations are going to come.

“People see young players doing great things, and they pull us into the top of the rankings. People need time. Everyone has their own time, so I want to do my history. I hope I’ll be there competing against them, but people need to understand that I need time to become what they want me to do and I want to become.

“I want to become No. 1, but I know I need to take time. I’m still 40 in the world, so I need to be humble to understand this. Yeah, I think hopefully I can have a bright future ahead.”

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Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has given his verdict on Fonseca, as he suggested the 19-year-old has shown he has the firepower to challenge Sinner and Alcaraz, but he suggests he will need to build for another year at least before he can join the battle at the top.

“Fonseca is a year away from joining that party of three because he’s still learning how to adjust those things,” said Rusedski on the latest edition of his podcast.

“We saw a lot of promise in Indian Wells, but he is the real deal. And you saw by the crowds, not only in Indian Wells, but especially in Miami, how popular this kid is. So this is only good for the men’s game.

“Also, Fonseca said one thing that was really interesting. It’s easier to play Jannik Sinner than it is to play Carlos Alcaraz.

“Alcaraz has those few extra dimensions with the drop shot, change of height, coming forward, transition.

“I wish Fonseca had gotten off to a better start because once you give Carlos the lead, he runs away with it. There were no lapses. As we saw great crowds for that match, this will be a rivalry we can look forward to a year from now.”

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