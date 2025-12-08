Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have spoken about the challenge of facing each other as they looked ahead to their exhibition showdown in Korea.

The dominant duo will face off in the ‘Hyundai Card Super Match’ in Incheon, South Korea on January 10 — just over a week before main draw action at the 2026 Australian Open begins on January 18.

It will be the first chance to watch Alcaraz and Sinner share the court in the 2026 season, and it will be the duo’s third meeting in exhibition matches after their encounters in the Six Kings Slam final in both 2025 and 2024.

Alcaraz leads the pair’s head-to-head series in competitive matches 10-6, while Sinner won both of the Six Kings Slam finals. In 2025, Alcaraz won four of his six official matches against Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head in 2025

Italian Open final: Alcaraz d. Sinner 7-6(5), 6-1

French Open final: Alcaraz d. Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

Wimbledon final: Sinner d. Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Cincinnati final: Alcaraz d. Sinner 5-0 Ret.

US Open final: Alcaraz d. Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

ATP Finals final: Sinner d. Alcaraz 7-6(4), 7-5

What Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner said about playing each other

Here is what Alcaraz and Sinner said about each other in an interview with Tennis Korea a month before their exhibition match in Incheon.

Carlos Alcaraz:

“Jannik and I have been on the circuit since we were young and know each other’s game perfectly.

“There is almost nothing to hide on the court. Jannik is a player virtually without weaknesses. He is powerful in attack, and his defense is incredibly fast and stable.

“He completely dominated the 2025 season, winning two Grand Slams, the ATP Finals, and staying in contention for the world No 1 spot until the end.

“Playing well against him is not enough. You have to stay focused throughout the match, and there is no room for complacency.

“He is a player you have to give 100% against from the first point to the last to have a chance of winning.”

Jannik Sinner:

“He is one of the best players on the current circuit, perhaps even the best. Playing against him is always a challenge, but it is also a lot of fun.

“Each match has a completely different story and pace, making it even more exciting. He is incredibly fast, so it is difficult to overpower him at any point on the court.”

“Moreover, he is very mentally strong, playing every point as if it were the last. These are the biggest challenges I face whenever I play against him.”

