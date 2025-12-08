Leading coach Patrick Mouratoglou has given his verdict on whether Novak Djokovic will break Jimmy Connors’ record for the most men’s singles titles won.

Djokovic is considered by many to be the greatest male tennis player of all time as he holds the vast majority of the most significant records in the men’s game.

The 38-year-old has won the most men’s Grand Slam titles (24), the most Masters 1000 titles (40), the most ATP Finals titles (seven), while he has finished the most seasons as the ATP world No 1 (eight) and spent a record 428 weeks on top of the rankings.

The Serbian became only man to win every ‘big title’ in singles with his gold medal triumph at the Paris Olympics in August 2024, while he is one of two men to hold all four majors at the same time in the Open Era (along with Rod Laver).

One notable record Djokovic does not hold is that for the most singles tournament victories in the Open Era of men’s tennis.

American icon Connors sits top of the list with 109 ATP-recognised titles, with Swiss icon Roger Federer second on 103.

Djokovic is currently in third place, having secured his 101st and most recent title at the Hellenic Championship in Athens last month.

The 5 men with the most men’s singles titles (Open Era)

Jimmy Connors – 109

Roger Federer – 103

Novak Djokovic – 101

Ivan Lendl – 94

Rafael Nadal – 92

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Mouratoglou predicted that Connors’ record will be broken — but not by Djokovic.

“I think the record of Jimmy Connors will be beaten. Actually, two players are not that far,” said the former coach of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

“I mean, Roger [Federer] ended his career not so far from it, and Novak [Djokovic] is still playing and he’s not that far.

“I don’t think that Novak will beat it because he’s focused only on the Grand Slams, which would mean he would have to win six or seven more Grand Slams.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen. So, the record of Jimmy Connors will not be beaten soon, but I think, one day, it will be beaten.

“It’s a lot. It’s a very, very high record, but I think some players in the future will win more than 109 titles in their career.”

What has Novak Djokovic said about Jimmy Connors’s record?

During the Miami Open in March, Djokovic expressed his respect for Connors as he was asked about his chances of surpassing the American’s title haul.

“It would definitely be amazing to get to that record,” said the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

“Connors is someone that I truly admire and respect. He’s always very supportive of me in public, so I’m very thankful for that.

“It would be amazing. But it’s probably more difficult to achieve that nowadays for me than maybe it was some years ago.

“I’ll go step by step. I’ll see. I don’t know how long I’m going to compete for. But I’m still enjoying myself when I play well.”

