Carlos Alcaraz has made a blistering start to his 2025 US Open campaign, but the Spaniard’s new haircut has been just as much of a talking point as his form – and Emma Raducanu has given her verdict.

The five-time Grand Slam champion appeared for a practice session at Flushing Meadows on Monday with a buzzcut, which shocked many given he had sported his more typical longer hairstyle the previous day. The 22-year-old won 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in his opening round match against Reilly Opelka on Monday.

Alcaraz revealed he was forced to get such a short cut because his brother Alvaro, who he entrusted with the job, made a mistake with the clippers in New York.

“I felt like my hair was really long already. And before the tournament I said that I really want to get a haircut,” the world No 2 explained to reporters after his first round win.

“Suddenly my brother just misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it and the only way to fix it is just to shave it off. To be honest it’s not that good… it’s not that bad I guess.”

World No 11 Frances Tiafoe gave his brutally honest opinion on Alcaraz’s new haircut: “Yeah, it’s horrible. It’s terrible.

“I mean, it’s definitely terrible. He’s my guy, though. It’s funny. I looked at him and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic’.”

Four-time major champion Jannik Sinner, however, backed his rival’s new look.

“For him, everything looks good,” the world No 1 said. “If it’s longer or even if it’s very short. I have a huge amount of hair. It is not a problem for Carlos. You will see, in a few days, his hair will be back very fast.”

Following her 6-2, 6-1 hammering of Janice Tjen in the second round of the US Open, Raducanu was asked for her take on Alcaraz’s haircut.

“I think he owns it,” the Brit said. “I think he pulls it off. I think he’s just taking it and if you own a haircut like that, then it can work.

“Whatever he does, it’s not going to affect what he does on the court. I’m just happy to see him having fun with whatever.”

Prior to the start of the singles events, Alcaraz and Raducanu teamed up for the revamped US Open mixed doubles event during Fan Week. The duo were beaten 4-2, 4-2 by top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper in the opening round.

Alcaraz destroyed Mattia Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 in the second round of the US Open.

