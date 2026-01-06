Alex Eala is up and running in the 2026 WTA Tour season after coming back from a set down to beat the “super talented” and “very decorated” Donna Vekic at the ASB Classic.

Just over a year ago, Eala found herself playing on the second-tier WTA 125K but she enjoyed a stellar 2025 campaign that saw her not only crack the top 100 of also the top 50 in the WTA Rankings.

She finished the year at No 53, paving the way for direct entries into top-level tournaments like the WTA 250 event in Auckland, New Zealand, where she is seeded fourth behind Elina Svitolina, Emma Navarro and Iva Jovic.

Her first match was against 2024 Paris Games silver medallist Vekic, who is currently at No 69, and although the Filipino made a brilliant start as she broke in game two to open a 3-0 lead, the veteran broke twice to take the opening set.

After trading early breaks in the second set, Eala edged ahead in game eight with a second break, only for the Croatian to hit back again. However, the youngster broke for a third time in the set to take the match to a decider where a double late break earned her a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win.

The 20-year-old was full of praise for former world No 17 Vekic after the contest.

“She is such an experienced player and super talented and definitely very decorated,” she said of the four-time WTA singles title winner.

“I had a really tough time today, but I am most happy about being to compete and show up at the level like this, especially after such a tough pre-season and so many things that have happened over the past months.”

She added: “It was a very close match, and thankfully, I was able to steal a couple of points and perform well in certain difficult moments.

“But it didn’t go my way in the first set. So I think that just shows how tough it was out there.”

Eala, who spent some time at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain hitting with the great Rafael Nadal during the off-season, earned 15 points for her win and moved up one spot to No 52.

What Is To Come?

Up next is Petra Marcinko, who defeated Camila Osorio 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (7-2) in what will be a first career meeting between the to players.

The 20-year-old Croatian started the tournament at No 82 in the WTA Rankings, but her first-round win has earned her a five-place jump to a new career-high No 77.

Like Eala, Marcinko will make her Australian Open main draw debut in just over two weeks with both failing to make it past the qualifiers in previous editions.

