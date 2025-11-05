Jannik Sinner has known for more than a year that he would not compete at this year’s Davis Cup Finals as the world No 2 has given insight into his decision not to play in Bologna.

The four-time Grand Slam winner was the backbone of Italy’s back-to-back Davis Cup titles the past two years as he won three singles and two doubles matches during the 2023 play-offs and was again at the forefront last year during their successful title defence with three singles victories and one doubles win.

The Italian tennis community was hoping Sinner would lead them to a third consecutive title and this time in front of his own fans as the event had moved from Malaga in Spain to Bologna, but he caused a stir in October when he confirmed that he was not available for selection.

Davis Cup icon Nicola Pietrangeli slammed the decision as he said it was “a real slap in the face for Italian sport”, but Sinner stuck to his guns.

The reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion has now given a full explanation for his decision during an interview with Sky Sport Italy, saying: “At the end of the season, you need time to recover from all the accumulated pressure, emotions experienced; the physical and mental fatigue of competition is very high, and time is required to recover and get back in shape.

“If you can have an extra week of preparation, you will also have an additional week to rest and arrive at the preseason much more motivated, with energy and eager to return to tennis.”

The 24-year-old added: “I play tennis almost every day of my life, and there are times when I don’t feel like it; if I can bring forward my vacation and start the preseason earlier, I can gradually manage the training loads, vital to avoid injuries. I have no doubts that the right decision this year is the one I have made.”

But while the decision to skip the 2025 tournament only became public in October, Sinner made the decision back in 2024 just moments after he achieved his dream of winning the Davis Cup alongside Matteo Berrettini in Malaga, Spain.

“In previous years, my priority was to win the Davis Cup. In 2023, I promised Berrettini, who couldn’t play that year, that we would win the next edition together,” he revealed.

“I skipped Paris to arrive fresher for the Davis Cup, and we achieved the goal. When we lifted the title, I knew I wouldn’t play this year.”