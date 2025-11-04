Felix Auger-Aliassime’s coach, Frederic Fontang, has highlighted the key area where Jannik Sinner has improved in recent years as he also gave his take on the difference between the Italian and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner followed up his Vienna Open trophy with the Paris Masters trophy as he produced another emphatic run at the ATP 1000 event in the French capital, winning the tournament without dropping a set.

Fontang had first-hand experience of what it is like to be on the receiving end of a Sinner masterclass as the Italian defeated Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the final in Paris to win his 23rd ATP Tour singles trophy.

Sinner now leads the head-to-head rivalry against the Canadian 3-2, having won the last three encounters and Frenchman Fontang – who has been Auger-Aliassime’s mentor since 2017 – explained how the four-time Grand Slam winner has upped his game in recent months.

“He’s improved his forehand. Before, he was a bit more ‘offside’ with the ball. Now, he’s offside less (smiles),” he told L’Equipe.

“We can also see that he wants to add variety, like with some of his drop shots. He said it himself, he wants to introduce more unpredictability into his game. Even though we didn’t see it much here, because it’s indoors.

“But the biggest improvement in recent years has been in his physical condition, allowing him to maintain a pace while getting less tired.”

Sinner has struggled physically in the past as he often lost matches that went the distance, but these days he is able to slug it out with the best during extended matches.

The only player to get the better of Sinner consistently has been six-time major winner Alcaraz as he has a 10-5 record against his rival, winning four of their five matches in 2025, including the French Open and US Open finals, while the Italian won the Wimbledon title.

Fontang feels Sinner is an upgrade on tennis great Novak Djokovic, saying: “They are ahead for different reasons. Alcaraz has a varied game, is very offensive and capable of doing lots of things.

“Sinner is consistent. What he does is very solid, at high speed without expending too much energy. He’s a ‘Djoko Plus’. He serves better. His forehand is faster…”

Asked if it is demoralising to witness the dominance of the top two, he replied: “On the contrary! It motivates us to improve. Felix was affected in 2023 by a defeat against Alcaraz at Indian Wells, because he had always beaten him before.

“But when you drop down the rankings, you end up playing these players less… You have to stay in touch with them to play them and improve. It’s important.”