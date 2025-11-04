The finale of the ATP Tour season is set to have a new look in 2026, with the traditional scramble for ranking points set to be replaced by an earlier finish in the race to qualify for the end-of-season finals.

The Race to Turin concludes this week, with Lorenzo Musetti and Felix Auger-Aliassime taking part in tournaments in the final week of the regular season, as they look to secure the ranking points they need to play in next week’s ATP Finals in Italy.

The huge prize money at stake for players who qualify for the prized eight positions at the ATP Finals ensures players try to cram in as many tournaments as possible in this phase of the season if they are in the mix for qualification.

Yet that will reach an earlier conclusion in 2026, with the ATP Tour confirming they will end the qualification race for the ATP Finals after the Paris Masters from next year.

That may be a blow to events like the ATP 250 events in Metz and Athens, with Musetti among those playing in the second of those events as he looks to sneak into the ATP Finals line-up.

This decision will help players who arrive at the ATP Finals jaded if they have been trying to pack tournaments into the end of their year, with a full week between the final qualifying event and the Turin finale providing a suitable rest for the best eight players of the year.

Musetti and Auger-Aliassime are battling it out for the final automatic qualifying place in the ATP Finals, but their position could change if Novak Djokovic opts against playing in Turin.

The 38-year-old did not play in the ATP Finals last year, citing an injury, yet there was a feeling that the seven-time winner of the competition was not motivated to compete in Turin.

Djokovic has yet to confirm whether he will play in Turin next week, but he is competing in Athens this week in what could be a warm-up event for the ATP Finals.

Italian Tennis President Angelo Binaghi appeared to confirm Djokovic will play in Turin next week when he made this announcement in Monday, as he also hoped to see local favourite Musetti at the ATP Finals.

“We have confirmation that Djokovic will play in Turin. Musetti deserves to be in the top eight, and he already deserved it in 2024,” Binaghi was quoted as stating.

Prize money for the ATP Finals will set new record this year, with any player who goes through the entire tournament undefeated taking home a massive $5,071,000. It is the biggest prize in men’s tennis in an official tour event and a big lift on the $4,881,100 won as he lifted the ATP Finals title last year.

The ATP Finals will offer a record $15.5 million in total prize money, with each match from the semi-finals onwards will be worth more than $1 million.