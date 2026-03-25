Iga Swiatek has been urged not to look too far during the hunt for her next coach by Caroline Wozniacki’s father and former coach, Piotr Wozniacki, as he believes the perfect candidate is “right under her nose”.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Swiatek parted ways with Wim Fissette after a difficult couple of months as she has failed to make it past the quarter-finals of any of her WTA Tour events so far this year.

But the hammer blow came at the Miami Open last week when she was stunned in the second round by Magda Linette as the six-time Grand Slam winner – who had a bye in the first round – suffered an opening-round defeat for the first time in 73 tournaments.

Swiatek and Fissette started working together in October 2024, but the Pole initially struggled as she failed to defend any of her clay-court titles during the first half of 2025.

But it all clicked at Wimbledon as she won the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time to complete the Surface Slam and then went on to finish the year with the Cincinnati Open and Korea Open trophies.

However, it proved to be a false dawn as Swiatek made a stuttering start to 2026 and Wozniacki – who coached his daughter Caroline to No 1 in the WTA Rankings and the 2018 Australian Open title – admits he was not a fan of Fissette from the start.

When asked by Sport.pl if he was surprised by Fissette’s dismissal, he replied: “I’m not. I have to admit that when he was hired as Iga’s coach, I wasn’t a fan.

“I don’t know him, I have nothing against him, but it seemed strange to me that he worked with the players for about a year and then it ended. That’s a very short time. With Iga, it was longer anyway, almost a year and a half. But there haven’t been any good results lately.”

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There were initially suggestions that Wozniacki could be among the candidates to replace Fissette, but the Dane himself as well as Swiatek’s management ruled it out.

“I’ll be happy to advise Iga and her father if they think it’s worth calling me,” he said. “I gave them good advice once before. That was a few years ago – when they hired Tomasz Wiktorowski. I told them he would definitely be a very good choice, and he was.”

Wiktorowski mentored Swiatek from 2021 until 2024 and during that time she won three French Open titles and the 2022 US Open crown while she also peaked at No 1 in the WTA Rankings.

On the back of that good advice, Wozniacki believes he has another good candidate to coach Swiatek.

“They should not look too far afield, because the best option is right under their noses,” he said. “That’s Dawid Celt. I’m sure someone will say, ‘What? Who has he managed?’ But that doesn’t matter.

“What matters is that he knows Iga, that he can communicate with her, that they both think in Polish. And he’s an ambitious bloke, and a really promising coach. I feel it would work out.”

Celt has captained Poland’s Billie Jean King Cup since 2018 while he was also former world No 2 Agnieszka Radwanska’s hitting partner from 2011 to 2018.