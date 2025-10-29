The race to the ATP Finals has reached boiling point at the Paris Masters, with action at the final Masters 1000 event of the year set to prove key in who does and does not qualify.

Four spots at the year-end championships in Turin are still available, with a handful of men still battling to seal their spot at one of the most prestigious events on the ATP calendar.

Here, with the opening stages of the Paris Masters underway, we look at how the Race to Turin is shaping up.

Who has qualified?

Heading into Paris, only four men had officially sealed their spot at the ATP Finals.

Leading the Race to Turin is world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, and the Spaniard will hold on to his sizeable lead despite his early Paris Masters exit.

Jannik Sinner has also comfortably qualified, with the Italian looking to successfully defend the ATP Finals title he won in 2024.

Novak Djokovic was the third man to qualify for the year-end championships, with Alexander Zverev becoming the fourth man to qualify in Vienna last week.

Zverev has now moved above Djokovic to occupy the third spot in the race.

Tennis News

Novak Djokovic ATP Finals participation predictions made as former stars weigh in

How Jannik Sinner can overtake Carlos Alcaraz as world No 1 after the Paris Masters

Who else is in contention?

At the start of Wednesday, both fifth-placed Taylor Fritz and sixth-placed Ben Shelton were close to sealing their places.

Fritz was the runner-up to Sinner at the ATP Finals in Turin last year, while Shelton is looking to qualify for the first time.

Both men started their Paris Masters campaigns with victory on Tuesday night and could have sealed qualification earlier on Wednesday, had Felix Auger-Aliassime fallen to Alexandre Muller.

Also battling are seventh-placed Alex de Minaur and eighth-placed Lorenzo Musetti, who hold a cushion over ninth-placed Auger-Aliassime as things stand.

However, Musetti was beaten by compatriot Lorenzo Sonego on Wednesday night, meaning he will now have to hope that Auger-Aliassime does not earn enough points to overtake him.

And, that result sealed Fritz’s place in the ATP Finals, with only three men — Shelton, de Minaur, and Auger-Aliassime — able to overtake his points tally for the year.

Auger-Aliassime battled past Muller in a three-set thriller early on Wednesday afternoon and has the advantage of an open draw in Paris, with his next two projected opponents on paper — eighth seed Casper Ruud and top seed Alcaraz — already out.

Ruud was also in the chasing pack for an ATP Finals place this week, though his second-round defeat to Daniel Altmaier on Wednesday means that he is now out of contention.

It is possible that the player in ninth place could qualify for the Finals, with doubts over Djokovic’s participation in the year-end championships.

It looks likely that Auger-Aliassime could occupy that ninth spot, though the likes of Daniil Medvedev could challenge with a run to the title.

ATP Rankings Race to Turin (as of October 29, 2025)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 11,050 – Q (Out of Paris Masters)

2) Jannik Sinner, 9,100 – Q (Paris Masters R16)

3) Alexander Zverev, 4,660 – Q (Paris Masters R16)

4) Novak Djokovic, 4,580 – Q (Not in Paris action)

5) Taylor Fritz, 3,935 – Q (Paris Masters R16)

6) Ben Shelton, 3,870 (Paris Masters R16)

7) Alex de Minaur, 3,745 (Paris Masters R32)

8) Lorenzo Musetti, 3,685 (Out of Paris Masters)

Provisional cutoff

9) Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3,295 (Paris Masters R16)

10) Jack Draper, 2,990 (Absent, out of contention)

11) Casper Ruud, 2,835 (Beaten in R32, out of contention)

12) Daniil Medvedev, 2,660 (Paris Masters R16)

13) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 2,635 (Paris Masters R16)

Read Next: Hellenic Championship entry list, prize money, ranking points, key dates: Novak Djokovic returns